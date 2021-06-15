Where to find spray cans at Pleasant Park and Dirty Docks in Fortnite - Dexerto

Another weekly challenge has us once again collecting spray cans around the Fortnite map. But, this time around it is much easier than when the challenge first appeared in Chapter 1.

Fortnite Season 7 has added a ton of content for players to dive into, from the new battle pass skins and the UFOs, players are enjoying Season 7 to its fullest.

One aspect that has remained unchanged with the new season is the weekly quests that players are able to partake in. These challenges are relatively easy and offer some great XP to boost your battle pass quickly.

A challenge that was first seen in Season X, we are once again going to be tasked with finding and collecting spray cans around the Fortnite island. Here’s where you can easily locate these cans at the following two POIs.

Where to find spray cans in Fortnite Season 7

In total there are eight spray cans around the Fortnite island that you will need to locate to complete this challenge. Conveniently, there are only two locations where these spray cans are found, and they are Pleasant Park and Dirty Docks.

Both locations are ones that have remained unchanged for the majority of Chapter 2. Pleasant Park is located in the northern part of the Fortnite map, while Dirty Docks is nestled in the western portion of the map.

Below is a rundown of where you can find all of these spray cans at these two locations.

Pleasant Park

Dirty Docks

This is one of the primary challenges for the second week of Fortnite Season 7, and it is no wonder why players have been struggling where to find these cans. They are relatively small in size compared to other items we have to find around the map, and some of these are rather hidden.

We are just beginning to explore all of the content that Epic Games have added with Season 7, and we are sure in the coming weeks there is going to be a flurry of wacky innovations that the aliens will place on the Fortnite map.