Where to find Republic Chests in Fortnite & get the DC-15 Blaster Rifle

Republic Chests have arrived in Fortnite as part of the latest Star Wars crossover event, so here’s where to find them and how to get the new DC-15 Blaster Rifle.

Whenever a major crossover event goes live in Fortnite, players are able to enjoy quests, skins, and other cosmetics tied to the event. With only a month left in Chapter 4 Season 2, gamers are putting in long hours to level up and finish their Battle Passes.

The latest v24.30 update in Fortnite has introduced a new Star Wars crossover, giving players the chance to level up faster and gain access to free cosmetics in the course of their journey. There are also new Republic Chests housing the DC-15 Blaster Rifle.

Even though Republic Chests don’t always drop the best weapons, you’ll still need to find them to complete certain Find The Force Quests in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, so we’ve listed the best places to look below.

Epic Games Republic Check Posts are placed around several areas on the island

Where to find Star Wars Republic Chests in Fortnite

Republic Chests are located inside Republic Outposts that are mostly spread around four areas on the Fortnite island. The best locations to find these Outposts are near Brutal Bastion, Slappy Shores, Shattered Slabs, and Frenzy Fields.

It might be a bit difficult at first to locate these outposts in the game, but as a general rule, it’s best to stick to the northeast or southwest corners of the map and avoid the areas towards the center of the map.

Republic Chest locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

You can see all the Republic Outpost locations on the Chapter 4 Season 2 Fortnite map below:

Fortnite.GG Republic Chests can be found at the above marked locations around the Fortnite island

The map above shows the locations of all the Republic Chest spawns in a Battle Royale match. The numbers above the icons denote the number of chests you can find in the marked location.

Once you’ve found a Republic Outpost, head inside and locate the black chest with a Galactic Republic logo on top. Pressing the ‘interact’ button that appears on the screen will open the chest for you. You can get the latest DC-15 Blaster Rifle from these chests.

