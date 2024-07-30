Where to find Med Mist in Fortnite

Med Mist is back in the Fortnite Battle Royale loot pool, and you can grab it in-game to heal yourself on the go. Here’s where you can find one.

The nitro-fueled Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is reaching the conclusion of its two-month run, during which players experienced a new form of gameplay featuring vehicle warfare. Along with new weaponry, the season included new consumables that allowed players to gain new abilities or heal.

When it comes to the usual loot pool of consumables, numerous players wanted the reintroduction of a classic healing item: Med Mist, which they may use to heal themselves on the run.

After a long wait, the item has finally been unvaulted and is now available to players all across the map. If you’re looking for a Med Mist in Fortnite, here’s where you can find one.

How to get a Med Mist in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Epic Games/Dexerto Med Mist can be found in containers across the map.

You can find the Med Mist inside Loot Chests, Supply Drones, and Large Ammo Boxes around the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 map. All you need to do is open any of those containers and grab the item for yourself.

The item takes up one slot in your inventory. It’s got 150 units of health that can heal you as you sprint or walk around the map.

How to use a Med Mist in Fortnite

To use a Med Mist, simply equip the item in your inventory and hold down the fire button to heal yourself with the item. You’ll slowly see your health bar increase and you can even heal yourself while sprinting, walking, or sitting inside a car as a passenger.

Article continues after ad

However, if you’d like to heal a teammate, hold down the ADS button and you’ll heal the teammate you aim the Med Mist can at.

That’s everything you need to know about where to find a Med Mist in Fortnite. Check out more unvaulted weapons you can find around the island and our tier list that ranks the best of them.