How to find Jack Sparrow in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Find out where you can find Jack Sparrow in Fortnite to complete one of the latest Pirates of the Caribbean quests and purchase new items.

The new Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean event has just dropped in Chapter 5, Season 3. As part of the event’s quest, players will need to bring a Jar of Dirt to Jack Sparrow, who can now be found on the island as an NPC.

Not only that, aside from completing your quest, the iconic pirate also sells some useful items that can help you get an advantage in the Battle Royale. So, if you’re looking to make room and avoid the gold bars cap, this is one solid way to spend them.

Here’s where you can find Jack Sparrow in Fortnite.

Where is Jack Sparrow in Fortnite?

epic games Jack Sparrow can be found on the far side of the island near a ship in Fortnite.

Jack Sparrow can be found roaming around a secluded area on the island, just south of Grand Glacier and north of Mount Olympus POI. He can be seen on the coastline near the Ship, so once you’re there, he shouldn’t be hard to miss.

If you’re delivering the Jar of Dirt to him, press your interact button and keep selecting Continue until the option to hand it over appears.

He’ll then thank you and tell you to bugger off once he gets the Jar of Dirt. By now, the quest should be marked completed, and you’ll get 5,000 XP.

You can also choose to have a chat with him, asking him about “The Truth” or “The Black Pearl.” And for 200 gold bars, you can purchase the Ship in a Bottle Mythic.

This Mythic item essentially lets you summon a cursed ship for a brief period. During that time, the Ship will destroy buildings and deal damage to anything in its path in Fortnite.

There’s also another way to get it, though, if you’d like to spend your gold bars on something else.

Other things you can purchase from Jack Sparrow include Buried Treasures and Prop Disguise for 300 and 50 gold bars respectively.