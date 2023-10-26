Where to find Hall of Whispers in Fortnite

Fortnite’s Halloween event features a quest tasking players to travel from Secluded Spire to the Hall of Whispers without touching the water, so here’s the best way to do just that.

Fortnite’s annual Halloween event Fortnitemares returned for another year on October 10, 2023, which has been a fan-favorite since it was first introduced back in Chapter 1.

The update brought along a range of tricks and treats to help players celebrate the festivities. Epic Games returned with a plethora of spooky quests, rewards, cosmetics, LTM modes as they continue to build on the game’s lore.

As Fortnitemares has continued, more exciting quests have constantly been rolling out. One of the most challenging quests requires players to “Travel from Secluded Spire to the Hall of Whispers without touching water.” It grants 15,000 XP upon completion and is part of the Sneak Like Shadow set.

Here’s where you can find the Hall of Whispers and Secluded Spire locations on the Chapter 4 Season 4 map and how to easily complete the quest.

Epic Games Fortnite map for Chapter 4 Season 4.

Where is the Hall of Whispers in Fortnite

The Hall of Whispers is located just southwest of Brutal Bastion as shown on the Chapter 4 Season 4 map above.

If you continue south you will come across some water that separates it from the Secluded Spire, which can be found on a small hill located southwest of Slappy Shores.

How to travel from Secluded Spire to Hall of Whispers

There are many ways you can complete the quest and travel between the locations without touching the water. The quickest way is to jump out of the Battle Bus and land straight at the Secluded Spire, then simply follow one of the easy methods below to easily travel across the water.

Esports / Epic Games Path between the two locations.

Use Materials – Simply collect building materials and build your way across the water.

Simply collect building materials and build your way across the water. Use Rocket Ram – Find a Rocket Ram in the surrounding area and shoot yourself across.

Find a Rocket Ram in the surrounding area and shoot yourself across. Use Crash Pad Jrs – Find Crash Pad Jrs in the nearby areas and launch yourself over.

Find Crash Pad Jrs in the nearby areas and launch yourself over. Walk over Bridge – If you play Zero Build, then you just head down the river and walk over the bridge.

Once you have successfully made it over the water without touching it, head up to the Hall of Whispers. After you have arrived a popup will appear letting you know you have completed the quest and that you have earned 15,000 XP.

That’s everything you need to know about how to find the Hall of Whispers in Fortnite and complete the quest!

We’ve also got plenty of tips and tricks available to help you out in the new season, so make sure to check out our guide content:

