Where to find Gwenpool & complete missions in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4

Where to find Gwenpool & complete missions in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4Epic Games/Dexerto
Gwenpool is locked up in a secret location on the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 island and if players locate her, they’ll be able to complete missions for rewards.
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 launched with a bang, bringing back Marvel heroes and villains to the game. Doctor Doom has drained the Pandora’s box, which was opened during last season’s live event, and has taken over the island with three new POIs and weapons.
On the other hand, heroes such as Captain Jonesy, War Machine, Shuri, and Gwenpool require the assistance of loopers to defeat the villains.
One of those characters, Gwenpool, was the first to initiate a mission and is locked up on the island. She brings three quests for players to complete in exchange for free XP and leveling tokens.
If you want to assist the fourth-wall-breaking Deadpool variant in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4, we have you covered with where to find her and complete her missions.
Gwenpool location in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4
Gwenpool is locked up inside a prison cell at The Raft POI. To locate her, just land on the marked location on the map above and you’ll come across a pink cell door.
Walk close to the door and interact with her to activate Found Quests. Once you activate those quests, you’ll notice that there are three Gwenpool Missions that are added to your Quests tab under the Story category.
All Gwenpool missions and how to complete them
There are three Gwenpool missions that players can get during their gameplay. Each of these missions requires them to infiltrate The Raft POI and gather intel and resources for Gwenpool while she prepares an attack on Dr. Doom.
Here are all the three missions and how you can complete each of them.
Mission 1 − Recover an ID Chip from a Henchman at The Raft and return to Gwenpool
This mission requires you to eliminate a henchman in The Raft POI and collect an ID chip dropped by him. You’ll be able to find these henchmen across the entire Raft POI on the Fortnite map, so just simply eliminate any one of those and make your way back to Gwenpool once you’ve got the chip with you.
As soon as you deliver the chip to her, she’ll ask you to contact her again in the next match. This means in a single match, you’ll only be able to complete one of three Gwenpool’s missions.
Mission 2 − Enter the passphrase into a Computer at The Raft and return to Gwenpool
The second mission requires you to locate a computer at The Raft and enter the passphrase Cynthia to steal Doom’s records. If you’re looking for a computer, it can be found on the northeast side of The Raft just down the stairs of a watchtower.
As soon as you’re at the computer terminal, interact with it, choose the left option Cynthia, and initiate the command. You’ll then be allowed to steal all the data and deliver it to Gwenpool.
Mission 3 − Collect three electronic parts from Crates at The Raft and return to Gwenpool
Now that you’ve completed two missions, it’s time for the final one. This one requires you to collect three electronic parts from the Crates spread across The Raft and return them to Gwenpool.
You’ll find the first crate in the southmost watchtower in the POI, the second crate right across the grind rail below the main building, and the third crate down the stairs of the northwest watchtower.
Once you’ve found all those crates, interact with them and deliver the parts to Gwenpool. As soon as you do that, you’ll see your quest progress complete and one level-up token granted to you which will instantly increase your account level.
However, you won’t be able to grab any more quests from her until the next update hits, which will bring more story quests into the game.
If you’re looking to complete more quests, check out our Weekly Quests guide and all the mythic weapons you might need to stay alive during a Fortnite match.