Where to Find Gnomes at Homely Hills for Fortnite Week 1 challenges

Fortnite Season 3 has added more weekly challenges for players to enjoy, including one that requires players to Find Gnomes hidden at Homely Hills. Here’s what you’ll need to complete it.

The third season of Fortnite’s Chapter 2 has finally arrived and with it, a brand new battle pass, more map changes, and weekly challenges have also been added to the popular battle royale title.

With the newly-flooded island, following Season 2’s Device event, many of the Week 1 challenges are water-themed. However, Epic has also brought back some of the classic challenges that players are used to completing.

One of the tasks requires you to find different gnomes scattered around the Fortnite map, a recurring challenge that will be familiar to longtime fans since it was first introduced in Chapter 1.

While the challenge itself is fairly straightforward, it can be difficult to track down where exactly the Gnomes are hidden but we have provided each of the locations you'll need to go to down below.

Fortnite's Season 3 Week 1 Gnome Locations

The Homely Hills are not labeled on the map which can be tricky for players adjusting to the new changes, however, they can be found on the northern part of the island, just above the Pleasant Park point-of-interest.

Unlike some of the previous iterations of this task, all of the gnomes can be found within close proximity of each other, around the Homely Hills, for the first week of challenges in Season 3.

As they are so close together, this task can likely be done in one run, although you may have other players racing to complete it as well.

There are three gnomes in total to collect, and the first, which is the furthest south out of the three, can be found stood next to a barbecue grill by the house near the water.

Advertisement

From here you will need to go north to find the second gnome, which can be seen resting and facing a tree on the opposite side of the pathway.

The final gnome is a bit more out of sight than the first two, and is hidden up in the attic of the most northerly house on the island, although it should still be easy enough to collect.

You can catch up on the rest of Fortnite's new tasks by checking out our official Season 3 Week 1 challenge hub.