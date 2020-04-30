Where to find gnomes at Camp Cod & Fort Crumpet in Fortnite Week 11

As part of Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 2's Location Domination challenges, players have to destroy gnomes at both Camp Cod and Fort Crumpet. Here's everything you need to know to be able to do just that.

As expected, Fortnite Season 2 has given players a number of challenges to complete, before Season 3 finally rolls around. While the challenges aren't all that difficult, this week's objectives include two of Chapter 2's lesser-known POIs.

The first is Camp Cod, added with the inception of Chapter Two. It is an unnamed POI located in the very south-east of the map, off the coast of the main island. We've located it with a red circle on the map below.

Camp Cod Gnome Locations - Fortnite Season 2 Week 11

Once you're on Camp Cod, finding the five gnomes shouldn't be too difficult given the fact the island is pretty small. Even so, you can find the five gnomes at the following locations:

Gnome 1 - under a tree, by a campsite, near Camp Cod's shoot house

Gnome 2 - next to a campfire, just south of the shoot house

Gnome 3 - next to a campfire, just down the hill from Camp Cod's manor house

Gnome 4 - next to the transformers, in the south-west corner of Camp Cod

Gnome 5 - also by the transformers, next to a sofa on the very edge of Camp Cod

The gnomes will be familiar to any Fortnite player, having featured in multiple challenges throughout the game's past season. If you're still unsure, you can check out what you're looking for below.

The second POI players need to find is Fort Crumpet, which is another unnamed location in Fortnite Chapter 2. This one is pretty much located on the other side of the map to Camp Cod, in the very north-west of the map.

The nearest named POI is Sweaty Sands. From there head north west onto the island's outcrop, and you'll come across Fort Crumpet. There are 7 gnomes to find in total. If you're still unsure, just check out the map below.

Fort Crumpet Gnome Locations - Fortnite Season 2 Week 11

Like Camp Cod, Fort Crumpet is a pretty small POI so gnome shouldn't be too hard to come across. Even so, we've listed seven locations below to help you complete this challenge as quickly as possible.

Gnome 1 - in Fort Crumpet's store, on the ground floor

Gnome 2 - on the eastern side of the ramparts in the south-west corner of Fort Crumpet

Gnome 3 - at the northern rampart, next to one of the canons looking out to sea

Gnome 4 - at the very top of Fort Crumpet's tallest tower

Gnome 5 - in the same tower, hidden in a corner by the staircase

Gnome 6 - directly under a wooden staircase in the POI's tower

Gnome 7 - halfway up the tower, just below an arched window

There you have it, that's all you need to know to destroy gnomes at Camp Cod and Fort Crumpet. The size of the locations means you shouldn't have too much difficulty finding and destroying them.

We'll also help you complete all the Overtime Challenges Epic throw at players, ahead of the much anticipated Season 3 start date in early June.