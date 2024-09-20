Where to find & get Klomberries in LEGO Fortnite

Read on how to find and get Klomberries in LEGO Fortnite, including how to obtain them in the wild and plant them yourselves.

Klombo’s favorite snack, Klomberries, has finally returned in Fortnite – though not in Battle Royale. Rather, in the game’s LEGO mode, thanks to the 31.20 Lost Isles update that introduced a plethora of new vehicles, items, and more.

Much like its Battle Royale counterpart, these light blue colored berries can be used to feed Klombos. They can take some time to find if you don’t know where to look, though.

If you’d like to get your hands on them, read where to find Klomberries in LEGO Fortnite and how to farm them in your base.

What are Klomberries used for in LEGO Fortnite?

epic games You can use Klomberries to tame Klombo in LEGO Fortnite.

Klomberries are used to befriend Klombos, massive dinosaur-like creatures roaming around the Lost Isles. By feeding it Klomberries, you’ll be able to ride the Klombo and use several abilities such as Charge, Vacuum, and Launch.

These are all very useful when it comes to navigating the island. You do have to keep feeding it Klomberries if you want to stay on it. Otherwise, you’ll be kicked off.

How to get Klomberries in LEGO Fortnite

Klomberries can be found scattered all over the Lost Isles, but there’s a high chance that you’ll find them in the jungle biome. Alternatively, they can also be found in the plain areas.

They spawn in a bush and are generally very easy to spot due to their almost glowing blue-like color. All you have to do is walk near the bush and interact with it to obtain the Klomberries.

How to make Klomberry Seeds in LEGO Fortnite

epic games Having a Grain Mill is important in LEGO Fortnite as you can make so many things, including Klomberry Seeds.

If you’re not a fan of having to go out and collect Klomberries manually, you can also farm your own from the convenience of your base.

For this, you’ll need to build a Grain Mill to process the Klomberries into Klomberry Seeds, which you can plant later on. Below are the materials you need to build a Grain Mill:

x20 Knotrood Rods

x20 Granite Slabs

x3 Shells

To make Knotrood Rods, you’ll need to stock up on Knotroot found in Grassland Caves and process them using the Lumber Mill. On the other hand, crafting Granite Slabs requires you to gather both Knotroot and Marble to use on the Stone Breaker.

Shells are the easiest to get out of all these materials, as you just need to kill the rolling crabs found in the grasslands biome to get them.

After placing the Grain Mill in your base, all there’s left to do is interact with it and select the Klombery Seeds option.

How to plant Klomberry Seeds

epic games Save yourself all the hassle by growing the Klomberries in your own base.

To plant the Klomberry Seeds, plop them in the Seed Garden in your base. If you don’t have one already, you can build one from these materials:

x2 Soil

x1 Fertilizer

Use your shovel to dig up Soil. As for the Fertilizer, this can be obtained by feeding an animal and then picking up the resource afterward.

While this option does take extra effort, it’s a lot more beneficial in the long run as it can save you so much time rather than having to find them in the wild.