Where to find every XP Coin in Fortnite Season 5 Week 7

Fortnite has brought back XP Coins in Season 5 Week 7, scattering tons of easy experience across the map. Here’s where you can find them all.

XP Coins were once a staple of Fortnite. Each and every week new Coins would appear around the map for you to collect. After a brief absence, they’re finally back in the game.

On top of the standard Challenges, XP Coins delivers some of the easiest experience you’ll ever earn. All you need to do is approach a Coin and watch the XP flow. They’ll explode into a dozen or so smaller coins for you to pick up, with each granting a set amount of XP.

Some can be fairly easy to spot from a distance. These bright orbs have an unmistakable glow to them. Though some are hidden in some pretty tricky spots as you’d expect from Epic Games. Here’s where you can find every XP Coin hidden away in Fortnite Season 5 Week 7.

First of all, it’s important to note just how many Coins there are in total. This time around, you’ve got 10 Coins to collect for a gain of roughly 75,000 XP.

They’re scattered completely across the map, so you likely won’t be able to get them all done in a single lobby. Three are positioned in the upper half of the map, four are towards the center line, while the final three are towards the bottom.

You’ll need to travel far and wide, visiting a number of POIs on your journey. Certain Coins will be easier to get than others. For instance, the Coin between Craggy Cliffs and Steamy Stacks is right out in the open for anyone to claim.

Meanwhile, the Coin over at Coral Castle could easily be missed. You actually need to dip your head underwater to spot this one. This XP Coin can be found just below one of the bigger waterfalls in the area.

Below is a complete look at every XP Coin in Week 7, thanks to Fortnite.gg.

With all of these under your belt along with the latest Weekly Challenges, you should be well on your way to completing the Season 5 Battle Pass.

It’s only a matter of time until this exclusive content is locked away for good. So make sure you’re grabbing these XP Coins before it’s too late.