Fortnite

Where to find every XP Coin in Fortnite Season 5 Week 7

Published: 14/Jan/2021 5:05

by Brad Norton
Fortnite XP Coins
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite has brought back XP Coins in Season 5 Week 7, scattering tons of easy experience across the map. Here’s where you can find them all.

XP Coins were once a staple of Fortnite. Each and every week new Coins would appear around the map for you to collect. After a brief absence, they’re finally back in the game.

On top of the standard Challenges, XP Coins delivers some of the easiest experience you’ll ever earn. All you need to do is approach a Coin and watch the XP flow. They’ll explode into a dozen or so smaller coins for you to pick up, with each granting a set amount of XP.

Some can be fairly easy to spot from a distance. These bright orbs have an unmistakable glow to them. Though some are hidden in some pretty tricky spots as you’d expect from Epic Games. Here’s where you can find every XP Coin hidden away in Fortnite Season 5 Week 7.

Fortnite gameplay
Epic Games
XP Coins have just made a return to Fortnite after a few weeks missing.

First of all, it’s important to note just how many Coins there are in total. This time around, you’ve got 10 Coins to collect for a gain of roughly 75,000 XP.

They’re scattered completely across the map, so you likely won’t be able to get them all done in a single lobby. Three are positioned in the upper half of the map, four are towards the center line, while the final three are towards the bottom.

You’ll need to travel far and wide, visiting a number of POIs on your journey. Certain Coins will be easier to get than others. For instance, the Coin between Craggy Cliffs and Steamy Stacks is right out in the open for anyone to claim.

Meanwhile, the Coin over at Coral Castle could easily be missed. You actually need to dip your head underwater to spot this one. This XP Coin can be found just below one of the bigger waterfalls in the area.

Below is a complete look at every XP Coin in Week 7, thanks to Fortnite.gg.

Fortnite map
Fortnite.gg
The location of every XP Coin in Fortnite Season 5 Week 7.

With all of these under your belt along with the latest Weekly Challenges, you should be well on your way to completing the Season 5 Battle Pass.

It’s only a matter of time until this exclusive content is locked away for good. So make sure you’re grabbing these XP Coins before it’s too late.

Fortnite

How to complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 7 challenges

Published: 14/Jan/2021 1:45

by Andrew Amos
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 5 is quickly coming to a close, with the battle pass set to expire on March 15. That means you only have a few weeks to keep on grinding for all those skins and other rewards. Thankfully, a new set of challenges are out, ready for you to play.

We don’t mean to alarm you, but Fortnite Season 5 is more than halfway through now, which means you’ll have to get a wriggle on with your missions if you want to complete the battle pass ⁠— in case you already haven’t.

Week 7’s set of challenges are out, taking players to Slurpy Swamp and Holly Hedges, and playing around the shields they find along the way. Here’s what you need to do.

Slurpy Swamp and Slurp Factory in Fortnite
Epic Games
You’ll need to hit up Slurpy Swamp for your Fortnite challenges this week.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 7 quests

  • Visit Houses in Slurpy Swamp in One Match (3)
  • Collect Books from Holly Hedges and Sweaty Sands (5)
  • Consume Shield Potions (3)
  • Destroy Slurp Barrels (10)
  • Search Chests in Slurpy Swamp (7)
  • Gain Max Shields in a Single Match (1)
  • Eliminations with Zero Shields (1)

Each of these challenges is worth 20,000 XP, adding up to 140,000 XP total. It’ll be a handy boost for players who are still gunning for Tier 100 and that Mandalorian alt skin.

These Epic Quests are active until the end of the event, but there’s another Legendary Quest you’ll need to complete this week. Gather your friends, because you’re going to need to do damage from vehicles.

This will be a lot easier in a group, where you can have someone driving ⁠— or flying ⁠— around, giving you free reign to beam your opponents.

  • Damage Opponents in Vehicles: 500 / 1000 / 1500 / 2000 / 2500

Each tier is worth 22,000 XP, totaling 110,000 XP if you reach 2,500 damage, and 250,000 XP for the week if you complete all the challenges.

You have until January 21 to complete that Legendary Quest before the Week 8 challenges come along, so good luck!