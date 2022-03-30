Where to find Behemoth Bridge in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

One of the Week 2 Resistance Quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 tasks players with driving over Behemoth Bridge in a vehicle, but the location isn’t named on the map. We’ve put together an easy guide so you can find the landmark easily.

Every new Fortnite season comes with a host of new weekly challenges to complete, and Chapter 3 Season 2 is no exception. This time around, they’re called Resistance Quests and they send players to the farthest reaches of the map to aid the fight against the Imagined Order.

While many of these Quests are fairly straightforward to complete, the difficulty comes from pinpointing the location you need to visit. This is the case in the Week 2 Resistance Quest that tasks players with crossing Behemoth Bridge in a vehicle.

As the name suggests, this landmark is huge in size but isn’t marked on the map. Luckily, we’ve pointed out exactly where it is to make this challenge a breeze.

Where to find Behemoth Bridge for Fortnite Week 2 Resistance Quest

You can find Behemoth Bridge southwest of Shifty Shafts, or northeast of The Fortress. Behemoth Bridge isn’t actually a new location in Chapter 3 Season 2, but players may not have known that this specific bridge had a name.

We recommend securing a vehicle before you track the bridge down, as there probably won’t be too many lingering around nearby. Luckily, the many named settlements nearby such as Shifty Shafts, The Fortress, or Corny Crossroads might have a set of wheels for you.

We’ve marked where to find Behemoth Bridge in Fortnite on the handy map below:

Once you’ve got hold of a vehicle, all you have to do to complete the Week 2 Resistance Quest is drive it over the bridge. Reach the other side and you tick this challenge off your checklist.

Since this is a relatively new challenge, you may encounter enemy players near Behemoth Bridge looking to complete the same task. So, it might be worth landing and looting first in case you find yourself in a fight soon after.

There you have it! That was where to find Behemoth Bridge in Fortnite. For more on Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, be sure to check out some of our other guides:

