Where to find ATK vehicle in Fortnite Season OG

As Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 officially comes to a close, the latest season has a bunch of surprises in store. One such surprise is the unvaulting of the ATK vehicle. Let’s take a look at where to find the ATK vehicle in Season OG.

Introduced in Season 5, the All Terrain Kart (ATK) Vehicle is able to seat up to four players and is a beloved vehicle in the game, which was vaulted back in Season 8.

The ATK vehicle is considered by many fans to be a nod to the iconic Mario Kart series, with many fans even creating Mario Kart race tracks with it in Fortnite Creative.

That being said, now that the ATK vehicle is finally back, let’s take a look at how to obtain it.

Epic Games ATK vehicle in Fortnite

Where to find ATK vehicles in Fortnite Season OG?

The areas with the highest likelihood of having ATK vehicles are Tilted Towers, Risky Reels, and Dusty Divot, which are the same as the location of shopping carts.

You may also try searching ATK vehicles near Lazy Links. But the places described above are where ATK vehicles sprout the most frequently.

That's everything we know finding ATK vehicles in Fortnite Season OG.

