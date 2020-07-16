Where to find and claim Aquaman’s Trident in Fortnite

Fortnite players can now unlock Aquaman's Trident as a pickaxe in the battle royale after completing the “Claim your trident at Coral Cove” challenge.

Aquaman was introduced to Fortnite as part of Chapter 2, Season 3, and has also come along with his own set of weekly challenges for players to complete.

The challenges have rewarded players with different Aquaman-themed cosmetics such as the DC hero’s character skin, sprays and now for week 5, his iconic trident as a pickaxe.

The first few challenges in the set have required players to complete various water-based activities such as catching fish or riding behind one of the new loot sharks.

For Week 5, players will be able to get a new Trident pickaxe for after completing the "Claim your Trident at Coral Cove" challenge.

This Trident can be found at multiple locations around Coral Cove so it can be quite challenging to finish if you don't know where to look. Here's everything you'll need to complete it.

How to Claim Aquaman's Trident at Coral Cove

Make your way to Coral Cove, on the north side of the map next to Sweaty Sands. There are three locations that can hold a Trident, so you might need to search all three to find it. Once you find the Trident, simply walk towards it and interact with it to pick it up. After exiting the match, you should have Aquaman's Trident as a pickaxe in your inventory.

There you have it, once you've collected the Trident you should be able to equip it as a pickaxe and make use of it in future games.

While there are plenty of Aquaman cosmetics to unlock, it has also been revealed that other cosmetics from the DC universe will be added to Fortnite's Item shop, with Black Manta's skin and pickaxe expected to be released on July 16.