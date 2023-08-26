Where to find a Nitro Fang vehicle in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Epic Games has added another vehicle to the Island for Chapter 4 Season 4 of Fortnite, introducing the Nitro Fang that can be found across many locations on the map, here are all of them.

Since Fortnite first introduced vehicles to Fortnite it has created a whole new meta for the game as players are able to quickly transport themselves and their team across the map.

As the cars have developed over the years, Epic Games has also partnered with various brands to provide exciting collaborations, such as Rocket League’s Iconic Octane car, as well as the Ferrari 296 GTB featuring in Fortnite.

This season introduces the Nitro Fang vehicle for players to drive, which further supports the heist theme of ‘LAST RESORT’, as with the season landing, the developers have described the car to be useful for quick getaways when escaping Thorne’s locations after a successful heist. As well as this the car can be used to drift and dart away from opposing players in the Battle Royale mode, complete with a handbrake and a range of exciting looks.

If you’re struggling to find a Nitro Fang car, don’t worry we’ve got you covered with all their locations marked on a map below.

Epic Games

Where to find a Nitro Fang car in Fortnite

Nitro Fang cars can be found at multiple locations all across the map, and the best place to find them is Victory Motors outside the new POIs.

Here are all the locations you can find a Nitro Fang car in Fortnite:

South of the Eclipsed Estate at Victory Motors

North West of Steamy Springs at Victory Motors

At the Victory Motors east of Mega City

At the Victory Motors east of Relentless Retreat

At the Drift Ridge landmark located north of Mega City POI

The vehicles appear at the same locations in each game, making them easier to find.

You can also see these locations marked on the map (courtesy of Pro Gaming Guides) below:

Pro Gaming Guides

How to drive a Nitro Fang vehicle in Fortnite

The Nitro Fang car drives the same way you’d drive any other car in Fortnite, although unlike a lot of other vehicles in the game, this vehicle includes different designs to deceive your enemies.

Players can also be excited about the Pizza Pit delivery car design, which will remind long-term fans of the Battle Royale of the classic Pizza Pit location from Chapter 2 Season 5. You can find this vehicle by looking at the Mega City Victory Motors location on the south-eastern side of the city.

The car also allows players to hit the handbrake in order to make sharp turns while speeding around the map and away from opposing players.

If you need to refuel a Nitro Car then as you would any other car, just visit any of the Gas Stations or Gas Cans that are dotted around the island.

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Nitro Fang cars in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4!

