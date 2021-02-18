Logo
Where to find a family portrait at a shipwreck for Fortnite Week 12 challenge

Published: 18/Feb/2021 16:03

by Daniel Megarry
One of the Fortnite Season 5 Week 12 challenges requires you to find a family portrait at a shipwreck. Where is it on the map? We’ve got a handy guide to help you out.

Each week, there are a new set of weekly challenges added to Epic Games’ hit battle royale. They help keep the game fresh, and offer a chance for players to earn XP to level up their Battle Pass and unlock skins and cosmetics.

This week, there are plenty of challenges focused on fishing, including one that might be a little more difficult to complete. You’ll need to find a family portrait at a shipwreck, but that can be hard if you don’t know where to look.

Fortunately, we’ve put together a handy guide complete with a map that will let you know exactly where you need to land once you leave the Battle Bus to tick this challenge off in no time at all.

Fortnite shipwreck locations

Fortnite Shipwreck Cove and Crashed Cargo locations
Epic Games
Shipwreck Cove and Crashed Cargo on the Fortnite map.

Finding the family portrait will be easy once you know what part of the map you need to visit. As the challenge description suggests, you’ll need to visit a shipwreck to get your hands on the item.

There are two shipwrecks you can visit on the Fortnite map, as follows:

  • Shipwreck Cove, which can be found southeast of Catty Corner.
  • Crashed Cargo, which is at the west of The Island.

These aren’t marked locations on the map, so you might need some help finding them. You can see the map above to know exactly where Shipwreck Cove, Crashed Cargo, and Sharky Shell are located.

For now, we’re going to focus on Shipwreck Cove, as there are a total of three portraits you can find here. You only need to collect one, so completing the challenge should be a breeze if you choose to go here.

Fortnite family portrait locations

Shipwreck Cove family portrait 1

The first family portrait is located near this capsized ship at the south of the landmark. The portrait is of a woman and can be found on the ground in between two wooden crates, as seen in the image below.

Fortnite family portrait location 1
Epic Games
The first family portrait.

Shipwreck Cove family portrait 2

The second Fortnite family portrait at Shipwreck Cove is located at the west of the landmark. It’s an image of a man, and it’s resting near a flotation device, some wooden crates, and a giant rock.

Fortnite family portrait location 2
Epic Games
The second family portrait.

Shipwreck Cove family portrait 3

The third and final family portrait is a bit trickier to find, as it’s actually hidden inside a bathtub. You’ll likely miss it at first glance, but it can be found at the northeast of Shipwreck Cove.

Fortnite family portrait location 3
Epic Games
The third family portrait.

Remember, you only need to find one of these family portraits to tick this challenge off. Once you’ve completed it, you’ll have a sweet 20,000 XP to claim as your reward.

If you’re looking to get more XP to complete your Battle Pass and earn those rare enlightened skins, check out our complete guide to the Fortnite Week 12 challenges.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 12 challenges: How to complete all quests

Published: 18/Feb/2021 10:05

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite week 12 challenges
Fortnite Season 5 Week 12 is here, which means there’s a whole bunch of new challenges to complete to stock up on that all-important XP.

We’re now 75% of the way through Season 5 of Epic Games’ hit battle royale, and fans are naturally looking forward to what Season 6 has in store for us in March. But in the meantime, there are still plenty of weekly challenges to complete.

Week 12 brings a mixed bag of quests, but there’s quite a big focus on fishing this time around. This means players need to do things like damaging opponents with a Harpoon Gun and catch different weapon types from fishing spots.

Below, you can see the complete list of Week 11 challenges which go live Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 9AM ET. There are seven Epic quests which will get you 20,000 XP each, and a single Legendary quest that will bag you a massive amount of XP when completed.

Fortnite harpoon gun
Epic Games
You’ll need to find a Harpoon Gun to complete Week 12 challenges.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 12 Epic Quests

  • Deal damage within 15 seconds of gliding (200)
  • Visit Scenic Spot, Gorgeous Gorge, and Mount Kay (1)
  • Destroy inflatable tubemen llamas at gas stations (3)
  • Find a family portrait from a shipwreck (1)
  • Throw a fish back in to the water (1)
  • Hit different opponents with a Harpoon Gun (3)
  • Catch different weapon types from fishing spots (3)

Dealing damage within 15 seconds of gliding will require you to think fast, but it can be done. Land at a popular landmark beneath the Battle Bus path, and there should be plenty of players around to shoot – or hit with your pickaxe if you can’t find a weapon.

Scenic Spot, Gorgeous Gorge, and Mount Kay should be marked on the map for you, so visiting them is easy. Destroying inflatable tubemen llamas will require you to visit various gas stations until you find them, then hit them with your pickaxe or a weapon.

Players will have to visit one of two locations to find a family portrait. This could either be Shipwreck Cove, which is southeast of Catty Corner, or Crashed Cargo, which is found on the beach west of Sweaty Sands.

For the final three fishing-themed quests, we recommend visiting Lazy Lake Island, just north of Misty Meadows. Here you’ll find plenty of fishing spots and fishing rods, and hopefully a Harpoon Gun as well.

Fortnite Fishing at Misty MeadowsLazy Lake Island is the perfect place to complete fishing challenges.

Throwing a fish back in the water is as simple as releasing it from your inventory. Then, you’ll need to hit three different players with your Harpoon Gun, which can be quite difficult. See if this one works on IO Guards, as they’re slow and easier to target.

Finally, to catch different weapon types from fishing spots you’ll need to go fishing as normal and hope you get weapons instead of fish. Doing this with a Harpoon Gun usually increases your chance of getting good weapons.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 12 Legendary Quest

  • Hit an opponent within 10 seconds of Zero Point Dashing (5/10/15/20/25)

This Legendary Quest sounds like it will cause plenty of chaos on The Island, and could be quite difficult to do if multiple people are attempting to complete it all at the same time.

In order to Zero Point Dash, you’ll want to land in the sand-covered area near the center of the map and destroy the crystals that stick out of the ground. Eat one of the small crystal shards that falls and you’ll be able to dash by quickly pressing the jump button twice.

SypherPK Fortnite Season 5 Best Spot
Epic Games
You’ll be able to dash if you consume crystals found near the Zero Point.

This effect only lasts for 30 seconds, so you’ll have to be quick. Find an opponent and deal damage to them. To fully tick off this Legendary quest, you’ll need to do this 25 times, so you’ll be spending a lot of time near the Zero Point.

Remember, you’ve only got until Thursday, February 25, 2021, to complete these weekly challenges and earn XP to level up your Battle Pass before Week 13 kicks off.