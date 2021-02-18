One of the Fortnite Season 5 Week 12 challenges requires you to find a family portrait at a shipwreck. Where is it on the map? We’ve got a handy guide to help you out.

Each week, there are a new set of weekly challenges added to Epic Games’ hit battle royale. They help keep the game fresh, and offer a chance for players to earn XP to level up their Battle Pass and unlock skins and cosmetics.

This week, there are plenty of challenges focused on fishing, including one that might be a little more difficult to complete. You’ll need to find a family portrait at a shipwreck, but that can be hard if you don’t know where to look.

Fortunately, we’ve put together a handy guide complete with a map that will let you know exactly where you need to land once you leave the Battle Bus to tick this challenge off in no time at all.

Fortnite shipwreck locations

Finding the family portrait will be easy once you know what part of the map you need to visit. As the challenge description suggests, you’ll need to visit a shipwreck to get your hands on the item.

There are two shipwrecks you can visit on the Fortnite map, as follows:

Shipwreck Cove, which can be found southeast of Catty Corner.

Crashed Cargo, which is at the west of The Island.

These aren’t marked locations on the map, so you might need some help finding them. You can see the map above to know exactly where Shipwreck Cove, Crashed Cargo, and Sharky Shell are located.

For now, we’re going to focus on Shipwreck Cove, as there are a total of three portraits you can find here. You only need to collect one, so completing the challenge should be a breeze if you choose to go here.

Fortnite family portrait locations

Shipwreck Cove family portrait 1

The first family portrait is located near this capsized ship at the south of the landmark. The portrait is of a woman and can be found on the ground in between two wooden crates, as seen in the image below.

Shipwreck Cove family portrait 2

The second Fortnite family portrait at Shipwreck Cove is located at the west of the landmark. It’s an image of a man, and it’s resting near a flotation device, some wooden crates, and a giant rock.

Shipwreck Cove family portrait 3

The third and final family portrait is a bit trickier to find, as it’s actually hidden inside a bathtub. You’ll likely miss it at first glance, but it can be found at the northeast of Shipwreck Cove.

Remember, you only need to find one of these family portraits to tick this challenge off. Once you’ve completed it, you’ll have a sweet 20,000 XP to claim as your reward.

If you’re looking to get more XP to complete your Battle Pass and earn those rare enlightened skins, check out our complete guide to the Fortnite Week 12 challenges.