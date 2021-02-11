Logo
Where to find a Crossbow for Fortnite’s Week 11 legendary challenge

Published: 11/Feb/2021 15:03

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Cupid's Crossbow
Epic Games

Fortnite has unvaulted the Crossbow weapon to coincide with the Valentine’s Day-themed Week 11 challenges, but how do you get one? We’re here to answer that question.

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Fortnite has introduced a week of challenges that are themed around the romantic holiday. Players will need to serve up romantic meals for Fishstick and help find gifts hidden around The Island, among other things.

The legendary challenge, which will earn you a massive amount of XP if you manage to complete it, is to deal damage to opponents with Crossbows. You’ll need to do a total of 5,000 damage to earn the full amount of XP available.

As they’ve just been unvaulted, and are now available to use in Fortnite battle royale for the first time in a while, you might be wondering where to find Crossbows in the game. We’ve got you covered.

How to get Cupid’s Crossbow in Fortnite

The good news is that Crossbows are easy to find in Fortnite. Unlike the new Exotic weapons that were introduced during Season 5, you won’t need to hunt down specific NPCs, spend Gold Bars, or go through any other lengthy process to get one.

Getting your hands on a Crossbow is as simple as searching for chests or supply drops until you find one. This means that completing the challenge shouldn’t be too difficult, although it might take you a little while to rack up 5,000 damage.

We’d recommend completing this challenge by tracking down IO Guards, as their aim isn’t as good as real players and they don’t move very fast, so aiming with the Crossbow should be easy. Simply keep a safe distance and shoot away.

Published: 11/Feb/2021 13:03

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Week 11 challenges
Epic Games

Fortnite’s Season 5 Week 11 challenges are here, and they’re all about Valentine’s Day. Here’s how to complete all the challenges and earn that sweet XP.

Every week, Epic Games introduces a brand new set of challenges to their hit battle royale Fortnite. It’s the perfect opportunity for players to collect XP to max out their Battle Pass before Season 5 ends on March 15, 2021.

While most weeks have a loose theme like fishing or gnomes, Week 11 is pulling out all the stops for Valentine’s Day as players will be taking on the role of Cupid to spread the love and find partners for Fishstick, Lovely, and more.

Most of these challenges are location-based, with romantic meals taking place at The Island’s restaurants and presents being sourced from farms, for example. They shouldn’t be too difficult to complete if you know the map well.

Below you’ll find the complete list of Week 11 challenges that go live Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 9AM ET, which includes seven Epic quests as well as a single Legendary quest that will earn you a massive amount of XP when finished.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 11 Epic Quests

Let’s go through these quests then, shall we? First off, you’ll need to catch three different kinds of fish. We recommend doing this at Lazy Lake which is just north of Misty Meadows. You’ll find plenty of fishing equipment and fishing holes here.

To serve Fishstick and his date a fancy dinner, you’ll simply need to visit any restaurant on the map and head inside. A rose can be found at Steel Farm or The Orchard, which are both located northeast of the sandy area that surrounds the Zero Point.

Fortnite Fishstick
Epic Games
Fortnite players will need to help Fishstick find a date for Valentine’s Day.

Collecting Grimbles’ love potion will require you to search around one of the three named POIs, which could take a while to find. We’ve got a location guide here. Then, you’ll need to deliver it to either Slurpy Swamp or Shanty Town, which is just west of Slurpy Swamp.

Three chocolate boxes need to be collected from Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, or Retail Row. Again, we’ve got a location guide right here. Finally, we’re not sure how to choose a character to be Lovely’s valentine – check back here for a guide to that quest when the challenges go live.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 11 Legendary Quest

  • Deal damage to opponents with crossbows (1000/2000/3000/4000/5000)

Our best advice for any ‘deal damage’ challenges is to target IO Guards instead of other players. Their aim typically isn’t very good, and they’re not very fast. This should make it easy to shoot them with a crossbow from a safe distance.

Interestingly, the Crossbow is currently vaulted in Season 5, so we’d assume Epic Games are planning to unvault the weapon before the Week 11 challenges go live. If that’s not the case, then players might need to complete this Legendary quest in an LTM.

Epic quests give 20,000 XP and Legendary quests give 55,000 XP. Remember, you’ll only have until Thursday, February 18, 2021, to complete these quests before the Week 12 challenges take over.