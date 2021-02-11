Fortnite has unvaulted the Crossbow weapon to coincide with the Valentine’s Day-themed Week 11 challenges, but how do you get one? We’re here to answer that question.

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Fortnite has introduced a week of challenges that are themed around the romantic holiday. Players will need to serve up romantic meals for Fishstick and help find gifts hidden around The Island, among other things.

The legendary challenge, which will earn you a massive amount of XP if you manage to complete it, is to deal damage to opponents with Crossbows. You’ll need to do a total of 5,000 damage to earn the full amount of XP available.

As they’ve just been unvaulted, and are now available to use in Fortnite battle royale for the first time in a while, you might be wondering where to find Crossbows in the game. We’ve got you covered.

How to get Cupid’s Crossbow in Fortnite

The good news is that Crossbows are easy to find in Fortnite. Unlike the new Exotic weapons that were introduced during Season 5, you won’t need to hunt down specific NPCs, spend Gold Bars, or go through any other lengthy process to get one.

Getting your hands on a Crossbow is as simple as searching for chests or supply drops until you find one. This means that completing the challenge shouldn’t be too difficult, although it might take you a little while to rack up 5,000 damage.

Read More: Fortnite death map reveals most dangerous locations

We’d recommend completing this challenge by tracking down IO Guards, as their aim isn’t as good as real players and they don’t move very fast, so aiming with the Crossbow should be easy. Simply keep a safe distance and shoot away.

If you’re looking to collect even more XP in the game, make sure you check out our complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 11 challenges guide for more tips on earning XP.