Where to equip a Detector and disable an Alien Billboard in Fortnite

The alien invaders have begun taking over billboards in Fortnite to spread their message, and it’s down to you to find and equip a Detector then disable an Alien Billboard to stop them.

Fortnite Season 7’s latest update, v17.30, introduced a bunch of new features like the Grab-Itron weapon and prepared the game for the upcoming Ariana Grande concert. It also saw a bunch of billboards pop up around the Island.

While these billboards seem innocent enough at first, appearing to simply advertise Mewoscle’s Morsels cat food, they actually hide an extraterrestrial secret. When players get close enough, the message ‘SUBMIT’ appears in big letters.

Advertisement

In order to stop the aliens in their tracks, Doctor Slone has ordered players to find and equip a Detector and then disable the Alien Billboards as part of the Week 9 set of Legendary challenges. Below, you’ll find a guide to do just that.

Where to find and equip a Detector in Fortnite

There are seven Billboard locations across the Island where you can find and equip a Detector in Fortnite:

Believer Beach

Boney Burbs

Craggy Cliffs

Lazy Lake

Misty Meadows

Pleasant Park

Retail Row

For this guide, though, we’re going to focus on Misty Meadows. In order to find the Detector here, you’ll need to head to the water fountain, which is on the east side of the Misty Meadows bridge. It’s hard to miss.

Advertisement

When you get to the water fountain, you’ll see a black crate next to it. This contains the Detector. Simply interact with the crate and you’ll be able to equip the Detector and move onto the next stage of the quest.

How to disable an Alien Billboard in Fortnite

Once you’ve equipped a Detector, it’s time to disable that Alien Billboard and put a stop to the invaders’ plans. The Alien Billboard at Misty Meadows is just up the hill from the water fountain where you found the Detector.

When you approach the Alien Billboard, the Meowscles’ Morsels advertisement will turn into the ominous ‘SUBMIT’ message. Simply interact with the billboard to disable it and stop the aliens from spreading their message.

Advertisement

The map below will help you locate both the Detector and the Alien Billboard at Misty Meadows if you’re struggling to find them:

Related News

You’ll need to find the Detector and disable the Alien Billboard in the same match or it won’t count. This makes it a treacherous quest to complete, especially as the Billboards are all in areas with high footfall.

We’d recommend leaving the Battle Bus and heading straight to the location above, quickly completing the challenge before you get eliminated by any enemy players, and then leaving to stock up on weapons.

For more chances to earn XP and level up your Battle Pass, check out this guide to all Fortnite Season 7 weekly challenges.