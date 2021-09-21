Where to emote in front of Shady Doggo graffiti in Fortnite

As part of the new Balenciaga Punchcard quests in Fortnite Season 8, players need to emote in front of Shady Doggo graffiti at either Retail Row, Believer Beach, or Steamy Stacks.

We’re only a week into Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, and already the devs at Epic Games have delivered a major crossover with fashion giant Balenciaga, offering players the chance to purchase in-game skins and unlock free sprays.

In order to get those free sprays, you’ll need to complete the Balenciaga Punchcard. Unlike the weekly and character Punchcards, this one shows up under the ‘Special Punchcards’ tab and you’ll have a limited time to complete it.

The first quest on the Balenciaga Punchcard asks you to emote in front of Shady Doggo graffiti. The game doesn’t tell you where the graffiti is, though, and it can be quite hard to find. Below, we’ve got a simple location guide for you.

Shady Doggo graffiti location in Fortnite

The easiest place to find Shady Doggo graffiti is at Retail Row. Head to the east side of the POI and make your way behind the NOMS supermarket. Here, you’ll find graffiti on the wall that depicts Shady Doggo.

Simply emote in front of the graffiti (it doesn’t matter which one you choose) and you’ll tick off this Fortnite Balenciaga Punchcard quest, earning yourself the Fashion Doggo Spray in the process.

You can also complete this quest by visiting Believer Beach or Steamy Stacks, but we found the graffiti at Retail Row much easier to find.

Remember, you’ve got until September 28, 2021 at 10AM EDT to complete the Balenciaga Punchcard and unlock the two free sprays (Fashion Doggo and Knight Looks), so don’t wait around too long.

If you’re looking for more challenges to earn XP and level up your Battle Pass, make sure you check out out guide to the Fortnite Season 8 weekly and character Punchcards.