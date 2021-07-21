Where to construct a Wooden Hatchery in Fortnite Season 7

It’s time to put your DIY skills to the test, Fortnite fans, as one of this week’s Legendary quests requires you to find and construct a Wooden Hatchery for some sweet, sweet XP.

While most of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7’s weekly challenges have so far revolved around alien invaders, Week 7’s Legendary quests are a little more obscure, with players needing to find Records and collect Parenting Books from various locations.

Another strange quest asks players to construct a Wooden Hatchery, which is used to hold eggs. Whether this is meant for the chickens that run wild around the Island or the recent Alien Parasite invaders, we’ll have to wait and see.

We doubt players are going to spend too much time debating the purpose of this quest, though, so let’s get straight to the reason you’re here: Below, you’ll find information on how to find and construct a Wooden Hatchery.

Where to construct a Wooden Hatchery in Fortnite

The first location you can build a Wooden Hatchery in Fortnite is on an island at the north of the map near Stealthy Stronghold, and the second is at the southwest of the map near Slurpy Swamp.

Players will only need to visit one of these locations, as the challenge only requires one hatchery to be constructed

You’ll also need to farm some wood to craft these Wooden Hatcheries, but both locations have trees nearby that you can knock down with your pickaxe. Worst case scenario, you can just destroy the shacks they’re in!

Below we’ve gone into more detail about each location to help you find them.

Fortnite Wooden Hatchery location #1

The first place you can construct a Wooden Hatchery is inside a little wooden shack on the small island at the very top of the map. If you don’t know where that is, it’s just northeast of Stealthy Stronghold.

This location is also right next to the Unremarkable Shack landmark, which longtime players might know as the hiding place of one of the three mysterious Hidden Bunkers.

The Wooden Hatchery will look like a blue hologram with an egg on top of it until you interact with it.

Fortnite Wooden Hatchery location #2

The second location where you can build a Wooden Hatchery is a little harder to find, as it’s hidden in the vast swamp area south of the Slurpy Swamp POI.

To save you from searching around the whole location, you’ll want to head to the smallest island directly south of the factory at Slurpy Swamp, where you’ll see an elevated shack. The Wooden Hatchery is inside.

You’ll earn a huge 45,000 XP for your troubles, but if that’s not enough for you, we’ve got a complete guide to every weekly challenge in Fortnite Season 7 that should help you level up your Battle Pass in no time.