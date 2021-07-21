Where to collect Parenting Books from Holly Hatchery or Retail Row in Fortnite

One of this week’s Fortnite Legendary challenges requires players to collect Parenting Books from either Holly Hatchery or Retail Row to earn a sizeable chunk of XP.

Most of the weekly challenges so far in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 have been focused around the alien invasion taking place across the Island, with more intriguing story-driven objectives than we’ve seen in recent seasons.

Having said that, we’re not quite sure what the relevance of Parenting Books to the current season is, but players will no doubt just be happy to have another opportunity to earn some more XP and level up their Battle Pass.

Here’s everything you need to know about collecting Parenting Books from Holly Hatchery or Retail Row, including details of where to find them along with a couple of handy location maps.

Where to find Parenting Books in Fortnite

There are two locations you can visit to collect Parenting Books in Fortnite: Holly Hatchery or Retail Row. Holly Hatchery is the same location as Holly Hedges, except it’s now been taken over by alien invaders.

Parenting Books are purple and can usually be found inside houses near bookcases – but not always. You’ll need to collect two of them to complete this challenge, and we’ve got locations of them all below.

Parenting Book locations at Holly Hatchery

Here’s where you can find all of the Parenting Books at Holly Hatchery in Fortnite:

In the hallway of the yellow wooden house northwest of Holly Hatchery.

Inside the garage of the grey house at the northeast of Holly Hatchery.

On the living room floor of the house east of the Holly Hatchery garden center.

You might have a hard time looking for Parenting Books here as the aliens have taken over, meaning there are NPC enemies and alien biomes that will cause chaos. We’d recommend going to Retail Row instead.

Parenting Book locations at Retail Row

Here’s where you can find all of the Parenting Books at Retail Row in Fortnite:

On the ground floor of the blue house at the northwest of Retail Row.

Inside the square fenced-off area at the center of Retail Row.

In the living room on the ground floor of the white house south of Retail Row.

Once you’ve collected two books, you’ll have completed the challenge and earned yourself 30,000 XP to contribute to your Battle Pass. Hopefully, you’ll unlock some more Battle Stars in the process!

