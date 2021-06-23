Where to collect cat food in Fortnite Season 7

Did somebody forget to feed the cat? One of Fortnite Season 7’s Week 3 challenges asks players to collect cat food, and it can be quite tricky if you don’t know where to look.

Another week of Fortnite means another set of weekly challenges. These are the perfect opportunity to earn some extra XP, unlock more Battle Stars, and work your way towards claiming all of the Battle Pass skins.

This week, one of the new Chapter 2 Season 7 characters, Joey, asks players to collect cat food for him, explaining that “defending the Island against invaders is making me starving”.

In order to make this a little easier for you, we’ve put together two maps that show the exact locations of cat food at both POIs you can visit. You’ll get 30,000 XP for completing it, so it’s definitely worth the time.

Where to find Cat Food in Fortnite

There are two POIs you can visit in order to collect cat food: Dirty Docks and Retail Row. Each of these locations houses two cat food collectibles that can be found on the floor. They’re also very well hidden.

Here are the cat food locations in Fortnite:

Near a shipping container at Dirty Docks.

Near a second shipping container at Dirty Docks.

Inside the supermarket at the north side of Retail Row.

Behind the supermarket at the north of Retail Row.

Cat Food locations at Retail Row

The first cat food at Retail Row can be found inside the supermarket at the northern side of Retail Row. Head to the back of the building and you’ll find some cat food lined up against the back wall for you to collect.

Retail Row’s second cat food is located behind the supermarket. It’s a little further east, and you’ll notice it next to some metal shutters behind a shop.

Cat Food locations at Dirty Docks

Both cat food locations at Dirty Docks are very close to each other, so this is the ideal place to visit to tick off this challenge. They’re both near the shipping containers just south of the big central warehouse.

Because this small section of Dirty Docks is a bit of a maze, you might need to do some running around to get to them, but they’re definitely there, and it shouldn’t take you too long to find them both.

You’ll only need to collect two cat foods for Joey to complete this Legendary quest, so you can get it done at just one location – no need to visit both Dirty Docks and Retail Row this time around.

Remember, brand new Legendary quests go live every Wednesday in Season 7. If you’re waiting for this week’s Epic challenges, they arrive a day later on Thursdays.

You can get ahead of the game with our guide to all Fortnite Season 7 weekly challenges.