Fortnite Purple Pool location: Where to bathe in the Purple Pool at Steamy Stacks - Dexerto

One of Fortnite’s Season 5 Week 13 challenges requires players to bathe in the Purple Pool at Steamy Stacks. If you’re struggling to find it, we’ve got the location right here.

A new set of weekly challenges has launched in Epic Games’ hit battle royale Fortnite, loosely themed around the Zero Point. Most of them are self-explanatory, like dealing Pistol damage or throwing fruit at Hunter’s Haven.

Others require some prior knowledge or serious exploring to complete, like the location-based challenge to scan a server at a Surface Hub, which might confuse some players who don’t know what a Surface Hub is.

Another Week 13 quest that’s a little difficult this week requires you to bathe in a Purple Pool at Steamy Stacks. While finding Steamy Stacks is easy, locating the Purple Pool itself might be a little more difficult.

Fortnite Purple Pool location

As the challenge title suggests, you’ll find the Purple Pool at Steamy Stacks. This is the named POI at the northeast of the Fortnite map. We’d recommend heading here straight away as it usually gets consumed by the Storm pretty early on.

Once you land, enter the main Kevolution Energy building. Walk through the door to your left, and then open the oval metal door to your right. You’ll know it’s the correct door because it has a wheel handle on it.

You should emerge in a large room that has a body of water in the middle. This is the Purple Pool that you need to bathe in. Simply jump into the water and you’ll tick off the Fortnite Week 13 challenge, earning 20,000 XP in the process.

How to bathe in the Purple Pool at Steamy Stacks:

Exit the Battle Bus and land at Steamy Stacks. Enter the Kevolution Energy building from the front entrance. Go through the left door. Go through the door immediately on your right. Jump into the Purple Pool.

As we mentioned before, Steamy Stacks often gets consumed by the Storm early on in a match. Not only this, but the location will likely be swarming with other Fortnite players who are also trying to complete the challenge.

Because of this, we’d recommend landing here straight away, completing the challenge, and getting out of the building fast. If you’re late to the area, stock up on weapons first for the fights you’ll inevitably have.

If you need to earn more XP to max out your Battle Pass and unlock those rare enlightened skins, make sure you check out our complete Fortnite Week 13 challenge guide.