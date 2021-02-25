 Fortnite Purple Pool location: Where to bathe in the Purple Pool at Steamy Stacks - Dexerto
Where to bathe in the Purple Pool for Fortnite Week 13 challenge

Published: 25/Feb/2021 13:25

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Purple Pool Location
Epic Games

One of Fortnite’s Season 5 Week 13 challenges requires players to bathe in the Purple Pool at Steamy Stacks. If you’re struggling to find it, we’ve got the location right here.

A new set of weekly challenges has launched in Epic Games’ hit battle royale Fortnite, loosely themed around the Zero Point. Most of them are self-explanatory, like dealing Pistol damage or throwing fruit at Hunter’s Haven.

Others require some prior knowledge or serious exploring to complete, like the location-based challenge to scan a server at a Surface Hub, which might confuse some players who don’t know what a Surface Hub is.

Another Week 13 quest that’s a little difficult this week requires you to bathe in a Purple Pool at Steamy Stacks. While finding Steamy Stacks is easy, locating the Purple Pool itself might be a little more difficult.

Fortnite Purple Pool location

Fortnite Kevolution Energy
Epic Games
You’ll find the Purple Pool inside the Kevolution Energy building.

As the challenge title suggests, you’ll find the Purple Pool at Steamy Stacks. This is the named POI at the northeast of the Fortnite map. We’d recommend heading here straight away as it usually gets consumed by the Storm pretty early on.

Once you land, enter the main Kevolution Energy building. Walk through the door to your left, and then open the oval metal door to your right. You’ll know it’s the correct door because it has a wheel handle on it.

You should emerge in a large room that has a body of water in the middle. This is the Purple Pool that you need to bathe in. Simply jump into the water and you’ll tick off the Fortnite Week 13 challenge, earning 20,000 XP in the process.

How to bathe in the Purple Pool at Steamy Stacks:

  1. Exit the Battle Bus and land at Steamy Stacks.
  2. Enter the Kevolution Energy building from the front entrance.
  3. Go through the left door.
  4. Go through the door immediately on your right.
  5. Jump into the Purple Pool.

As we mentioned before, Steamy Stacks often gets consumed by the Storm early on in a match. Not only this, but the location will likely be swarming with other Fortnite players who are also trying to complete the challenge.

Fortnite Purple Pool
Epic Games
Here’s the Purple Pool you need to bathe in.

Because of this, we’d recommend landing here straight away, completing the challenge, and getting out of the building fast. If you’re late to the area, stock up on weapons first for the fights you’ll inevitably have.

If you need to earn more XP to max out your Battle Pass and unlock those rare enlightened skins, make sure you check out our complete Fortnite Week 13 challenge guide.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 13 challenges: How to complete all quests

Published: 25/Feb/2021 13:31 Updated: 25/Feb/2021 13:32

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Week 13 Challenges
Epic Games

Fortnite’s Season 5 Week 13 challenges have arrived, and we’ve got all the information you need to complete each and every quest in no time at all.

We’re now only a few weeks away from the end of Season 5, which is expected to close on March 15, 2021. Things are getting a bit dry, but Epic Games are continuing to pump out weekly challenges to give players something new to focus on.

This week, there’s a mix of weapon damage quests and location-based quests. There are also a few tasks based around the Zero Point, as players will need to destroy some Crystal Trees and enter the Zero Point.

Below, you’ll find the complete list of Week 13 challenges that go live on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 9AM ET. There are a total of seven Epic quests to work through, as well as a single Legendary quest that will earn you a huge amount of XP.

SypherPK Fortnite Season 5 Best Spot
Epic Games
You’ll need to enter the Zero Point to complete Fortnite’s Week 13 challenges.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 13 Quests

The most interesting quest this week is the first one, which tasks players with scanning a server at a Surface Hub. It turns out, these are actually the Imagined Order’s underground bunkers. We’ve got a guide to finding Surface Hubs here.

Throwing fruit at Hunter’s Haven should be easy. Collect fruit from any POI, make your way to Hunter’s Haven, then throw it on the ground. You can also deal damage to opponents here to complete the next challenge, and if you do it with a Pistol, you’ll tick off another in the process.

To bathe in the Purple Pool, you’ll need to visit Steamy Stacks at the northeast of the Season 5 map. You can find the pool inside the main building on the ground floor. We’ve got a guide to finding the Purple Pool here.

Entering the Zero Point requires you to jump out the Battle Bus over the center of the map and glide into it. Doing so won’t harm you, it will actually increase your shield. From here, destroying Crystal Trees is as simple as attacking the crystals that stick out of the sand with your pickaxe.

Steamy Stacks Fortnite
Epic Games
Steamy Stacks gets its own challenge this week.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 13 Legendary Quest

  • Build Structures (60/120/180/240/300)

This week’s Legendary quest should be a lot easier to complete than last week’s challenge, which required players to deal damage to opponents within 10 seconds of Zero Point Dashing.

You won’t even need to engage in combat this week, as you’ll simply need to build a total of 300 structures. As this is something most players do at least a few times during a match, you should complete it during everyday play.

However, if you want to speed things along, we recommend you land at a quiet POI and farm for materials. Once you’ve maxed your inventory out, build away and you’ll tick each tier of this Legendary quest off in no time at all.

Remember, you’ll only have until Thursday, March 4, 2021, to complete all of these quests and earn XP to level up your Battle Pass before Week 14 kicks off and they disappear.