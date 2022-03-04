Where is Tow Away Beach in Fortnite Chapter 3? Level Up Token location

Wondering where to find Tow Away Beach in Fortnite Chapter 3? Our easy location guide will help you find the Level Up Token hidden at this landmark in no time.

Another set of challenges from the Monarch Quest Pack has gone live in Fortnite, and while most of the Level Up Tokens are hidden at named locations, one that isn’t easy to find is the token at Tow Away Beach.

This is because Tow Away Beach isn’t actually marked on the Fortnite Chapter 3 map: Unless you’ve been there before, or you strike it lucky while searching the island, you probably won’t end up finding it at all.

Advertisement

Below, you’ll find the location of Tow Away Beach marked on the Fortnite map, as well as details on where to find the Level Up Token that’s been hidden there.

Contents

Where is Tow Away Beach in Fortnite Chapter 3?

There are loads of beaches on the Fortnite Chapter 3 map, but if you’re specifically looking for Tow Away Beach, you’ll need to head southeast of The Joneses, which can be found on the east side of the island.

We’ve marked Tow Away Beach’s location on the Fortnite map below:

It’s a good idea to land here at the start of a match, as it’s right on the edge of the map and the storm could consume it quite early on. There’s also a decent amount of loot and weapons to stock up on here.

Advertisement

Where is the Level Up Token at Tow Away Beach?

The Level Up Token at Tow Away beach is located in between the two beach houses, looking out across the ocean.

Like most Level Up Tokens, the difficult part is actually finding the landmark on the map in the first place. Once you’ve arrived at Tow Away Beach, getting the Level Up Token shouldn’t take you long at all.

Now that you’ve found Tow Away Beach, check out some of our other Fortnite guides below:

All leaked skins and cosmetics | How to get Chapter 3 Super Styles | All Exotic weapon locations | Split-screen guide | How to get free V-Bucks | How to get free skins | How to complete all weekly challenges | Best weapons ranked | Where to find all NPCs | Best landing spots | How to thank the Bus Driver | Every single Fortnite crossover & collab | How to level up fast in Fortnite