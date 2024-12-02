Where is Godzilla in Fortnite?

Fortnite has announced that Godzilla will arrive on the island as an NPC boss during Chapter 6 Season 1.

Epic’s new season update, inspired by Japanese mythology, casts players as demon hunters on a mission to track down and defeat powerful beasts while obtaining unique abilities along the way.

Promoted as the season’s centerpiece, Godzilla has been highlighted as the ultimate threat, so here’s how you can find the King of Monsters in Fortnite on this season’s map.

Article continues after ad

Where will Godzilla be found in Chapter 6?





Gozilla will likely spawn in the center of the Battle Royale map this season when the legendary kaiju makes his arrival as an NPC boss this season.

Epic Games has confirmed that players will be able to “become a true Titan as Godzilla” starting January 17, 2025, with the release of exclusive Battle Pass quests to unlock the Godzilla Evolved skin.

This skin’s arrival is expected to coincide with a special limited-time event where players will get to face off against the King of Monsters during Battle Royale matches. While it hasn’t been officially confirmed that the Godzilla NPC boss will appear on the island on this date, all signs point to this being his arrival.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The limited-time Godzilla event could take inspiration from the giant Doctor Doom event, where players joined forces to defeat a massive NPC boss at the center of the map.

Similarly, the Marvel villain featured exclusive Doom Battle Pass quests to unlock his skin and cosmetics, suggesting Godzilla’s event might follow a comparable structure.











However, any specific details have been kept under wraps by Epic, who will likely tease more details and announce the exact date as we get closer to January.

Article continues after ad

The developers initially teased Godzilla’s arrival with cryptic images and a dramatic trailer for the Hunters season, showing the Titan ominously approaching this season’s island and unleashing a powerful roar.

Since the launch of Chapter 6, the Godzilla skin has appeared in the Battle Pass as a locked reward, earning praise for its impressive resemblance to the original movies.

You can also check out every new weekly quest added, and all the skins and cosmetics you can get in the Battle Pass for Chapter 6 Season 1.

Article continues after ad