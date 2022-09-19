Where are the Vaults in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4? All locations

Vaults have returned in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, but this time you’ll need keys to unlock them. We’ve got all the Vault locations and some tips on how to open them.

If you’re looking to get the best weapons to give yourself a head start in Fortnite, you’re going to want to find some keys to unlock Vaults. These are hidden rooms that have plenty of rare Chests inside of them.

We’ve got a separate guide to finding keys and how to use them in Fortnite, but right now we’re going to show you all the Vault locations so you know what to do once you’ve already found a key or two.

All Vault locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Epic Games / Fortnite.gg

Most of the Vaults in Fortnite are underground and are often well-covered by bushes or rocks, but you can also find some of them on floating platforms with big orange balloons attached to them.

You can see all of the Vault locations in Fortnite, including how many keys you’ll need to open each one, on the map from Fortnite.gg above.

Here are all of the Vault locations in Fortnite:

Seven Outpost II

Seven Outpost III

Seven Outpost IV

Seven Outpost V

Seven Outpost VII

The Air Ship above Rave Cave

Rave Cave entrance

Lustrous Lagoon

Ridgeline Ranger Station

Tilted Towers

On a hill southwest of Tilted Towers

West of Displaced Depot

Picturesque Paradox

On a floating platform north of Cloudy Condos

West of Chonker’s Speedway

Remember that most of the entrances to these Vaults are all well-hidden so you might have to look inside buildings, beneath bushes and rocks, or even up in the air.

The good news is that once you’ve picked up a key or two, all of these Vaults will appear on the map and when you get close enough to one a keyhole symbol should appear to help you find the entrance.

What’s inside the Vaults in Fortnite?

When you open a Vault you’ll find a few regular Chests, one rare Chest, and some Slurp Barrels. If you open a Vault that requires two keys, you’ll get even more rare loot than a standard one-key Vault.

It’s up to you to decide whether to use a single key straight away or try to save up for a two-key Vault, but there’s always a risk that you’ll only find one in a match – and then you’ll have wasted your chance.

That’s everything you need to know about Vault locations! Check out our Fortnite page for the latest news and guides.