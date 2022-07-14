Where are the geysers in Fortnite? All locations on the map

Daniel Megarry . 1 hour ago

Wondering what a geyser is or where to find them in Fortnite? Quite a few challenges require you to use them, so we’ve got all the answers you need – including their locations – right here.

There are loads of features to enjoy on the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 map, from the Screwballer rollercoaster to rideable animals, but one of the most fun things to interact with is definitely a geyser.

You’ll also need to find a geyser to complete a few weekly challenges, including one that asks you to use a Baller, a zipline, and a geyser in a single match. But what is a geyser? And where are they?

To help you finish these quests as quickly as possible, we’ve got all the answers you need below, including all of the geyser locations marked on the Fortnite map.

What is a geyser in Fortnite?

A geyser is a hot spring that erupts every now and then when enough pressure builds up, sending a huge jet of water into the air. If you jump into this jet of water in Fortnite, you’ll fly into the air with it.

This is great for reaching high-up places or making a quick getaway from a heated gunfight, as you’ll be able to deploy your glider once you’re in the air and travel quite a distance across the map.

All geyser locations in Fortnite

Geysers are only located at the purple-colored southwest corner of the Fortnite map, which means you’ll want to head west of Reality Falls or Greasy Grove if you want to find one.

You can see all of the current geyser locations marked on the Fortnite map below:

Epic Games / fortnite.gg Here are all of the geyser locations on the Fortnite map.

We would recommend visiting Peril Pass, which is a landmark just west of the Reality Tree. You’ll find a row of geysers just waiting to erupt here, and it’s a little bit out of the way so it should be quiet.

If you’re trying to complete the quest to use a Baller, a zipline, and a geyser in a single match, we’ve got guides to help you find Baller locations and zipline locations that should help.

