When is Fortnite's NBA event? Season 6 leaks, rewards, more - Dexerto

Fortnite’s blockbuster crossovers are continuing throughout Season 6 and next up appears to be a major collaboration with the NBA. Here’s what we know about the leaked basketball event.

From Star Wars to Tomb Raider, Fortnite has continued to push boundaries with its unrivalled crossovers in the gaming industry. Now partway through Season 6, a fresh focus this time around has been on real-world sporting stars.

With soccer icon Neymar Jr now in the battle royale with his very own skin, attention appears to be shifting to a brand new event on the horizon. Basketball is reportedly next in line for a unique event in Fortnite as Epic Games is rumored to be working with the NBA.

Advertisement

With unique tasks and rewards allegedly up for grabs, a limited-time Fortnite and NBA crossover could be on the horizon. Here’s what we know.

When is Fortnite’s NBA event in Season 6?

Fortnite’s unique event with the NBA is set to go live in-game on Wednesday, May 12 at 8AM ET | 5AM PT, according to leaked intel from dataminer ‘ShookPA.’

There’s no telling exactly how long this unique collaboration will last. It could be a brief crossover or it could remain in effect until Season 6 ends on Monday, June 7. We’ll keep you posted here as details are confirmed.

How will Fortnite’s NBA event work?

While nothing has been made official by Epic Games, leaked files unveiled exactly how the NBA crossover is set to work in Fortnite.

Advertisement

As the event goes live, players around the world will get to pick their favorite NBA team. Once the choice is locked in, gamers then earn points for their franchise by completing Daily Tasks. There’s no telling what these objectives might look like, but it appears they’ll be limited to the Team Battles playlist.

Ticking off three of these Daily Tasks will earn you the Grand Champion Spray. Moreover, the top three NBA teams at the end of the event will secure some goodies for every player repping their banners.

Leaked Fortnite NBA event rewards

Placement Rewards 1st 500 V-Bucks + NBA Championship Back Bling 2nd 300 V-Bucks 3rd 100 V-Bucks

At the time of writing, Epic is yet to confirm any details surrounding the potential NBA event. However, seeing as this information spilled directly out of the game’s files, there’s a good chance an announcement is imminent.

Advertisement

Read More: How to find all soccer characters in Fortnite Season 6

Keep your eyes peeled over the coming days as Fortnite’s NBA crossover should get underway shortly.