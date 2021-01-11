When is Fortnite Season 5's FNCS? Start date, prize pool, more - Dexerto

Fortnite’s FNCS event for Chapter 2, Season 5 is not that far away, and some details have already been revealed by Epic Games. So, here’s everything you need to know.

Over the course of the Fortnite season, Epic Games has rolled out plenty of competitive tournaments for players to get involved. These have ranged from the daily cash cups to the Fortnite World Cup.

With the 2021 season getting underway, attention for players – who have recently voiced concerns about the state of the competitive Fortnite scene, especially with some random prizes being given out – turns to the FNCS, otherwise known as the Fortnite Championship Series.

Epic Games previously dished out some details about the 2021 season schedule, including the fact there will be no World Cup – once again – and everything will, for the most part, be online based.

FNCS Season 5 start date

In the case of the FNCS, which is the first big event of the 2021 season, that will get underway on Thursday, February 4th, and will run for four weeks – with everything coming to a close on February 28th.

As for what the format is, well, Epic announced that Trios will last for the whole of 2021. So, some of your favorite teams will be getting back together in the hopes of claiming some more FNCS glory.

These teams will compete in the weekly heats, hoping to claim a spot in their region’s grand finals. Then, they’ll compete against the cream of the crop for the chance to win some mega money.

Prize pool for FNCS Season 5

In terms of the prize pool, nothing has been confirmed by Epic just yet, but we can make some assumptions based on previous seasons.

The prize pool for both Season 3 and Season 4 prize pool was a whopping $5 million, shared across all regions – Europe, NA East, NA West, Brazil, Asia, Middle East, and Oceania – and Epic could go for a similar number here. The battle royale devs have confirmed that more tournaments will be running throughout 2021, so maybe they’ll kick things off with an even bigger prize pool than before? Who knows.

FNCS Season 5 streams & drops

As for where you’ll be able to watch the action unfold, Epic Games will be running their streams on YouTube and Twitch again. Though, you don’t have to just follow those.

Other players – maybe like Ninja and Tfue, if they don’t play – will likely hold their own watch parties, so you’ll have different options. Though, if Epic does run their own stream, we should see some FNCS cosmetics being handed out as rewards.

As we get closer to the start of the FNCS event, we’ll keep this post updated with new details – such as confirmed players, prize pool breakdowns, and even more stream links.

So, make sure you come back and check-in as we inch ever closer to February 4. It’s sure to be an action-packed round of competitive Fortnite.