 When is Fortnite Season 5's FNCS? Start date, prize pool, more - Dexerto
When is Fortnite Season 5’s FNCS? Start date, prize pool, more

Published: 11/Jan/2021 12:31

by Connor Bennett
Fortnite trio of character with FNCS logo
Fortnite’s FNCS event for Chapter 2, Season 5 is not that far away, and some details have already been revealed by Epic Games. So, here’s everything you need to know.

Over the course of the Fortnite season, Epic Games has rolled out plenty of competitive tournaments for players to get involved. These have ranged from the daily cash cups to the Fortnite World Cup.

With the 2021 season getting underway, attention for players – who have recently voiced concerns about the state of the competitive Fortnite scene, especially with some random prizes being given out – turns to the FNCS, otherwise known as the Fortnite Championship Series. 

Epic Games previously dished out some details about the 2021 season schedule, including the fact there will be no World Cup – once again – and everything will, for the most part, be online based. 

The FNCS has evolved over the course of Fortnite’s life.

FNCS Season 5 start date

In the case of the FNCS, which is the first big event of the 2021 season, that will get underway on Thursday, February 4th, and will run for four weeks – with everything coming to a close on February 28th.

As for what the format is, well, Epic announced that Trios will last for the whole of 2021. So, some of your favorite teams will be getting back together in the hopes of claiming some more FNCS glory. 

These teams will compete in the weekly heats, hoping to claim a spot in their region’s grand finals. Then, they’ll compete against the cream of the crop for the chance to win some mega money. 

Fortnite Champion Series graphic
FNCS has returned to fan favorite Trios competition this season.

Prize pool for FNCS Season 5

In terms of the prize pool, nothing has been confirmed by Epic just yet, but we can make some assumptions based on previous seasons.

The prize pool for both Season 3 and Season 4 prize pool was a whopping $5 million, shared across all regions – Europe, NA East, NA West, Brazil, Asia, Middle East, and Oceania – and Epic could go for a similar number here. The battle royale devs have confirmed that more tournaments will be running throughout 2021, so maybe they’ll kick things off with an even bigger prize pool than before? Who knows.

FNCS Season 5 streams & drops

As for where you’ll be able to watch the action unfold, Epic Games will be running their streams on YouTube and Twitch again. Though, you don’t have to just follow those.

Other players – maybe like Ninja and Tfue, if they don’t play – will likely hold their own watch parties, so you’ll have different options. Though, if Epic does run their own stream, we should see some FNCS cosmetics being handed out as rewards.

As we get closer to the start of the FNCS event, we’ll keep this post updated with new details – such as confirmed players, prize pool breakdowns, and even more stream links.

So, make sure you come back and check-in as we inch ever closer to February 4. It’s sure to be an action-packed round of competitive Fortnite.

CDL Challengers Cup #3 final placements: WestR wins third straight event

Published: 11/Jan/2021 4:09

by Brad Norton
Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War gameplay
The third Challengers event of the Black Ops Cold War cycle is all wrapped up as dominant champs remained on top in North America while other regions saw drastic upsets. Here’s how everything played out.

With a new competitive year comes all-new tournaments for the world’s best Call of Duty players. With Black Ops Cold War now in focus, the third Challengers event of the latest cycle is now in the books.

2021 just opened with a bang as WestR continued to reign supreme in NA while underdogs secured their first victories in EU and APAC.

Over a thousand teams were lined up for action this past weekend. After a few days of heated competition, we’ve got you covered with all of the results.

NA Challengers Cup #3 Results

The NA leg of the latest Challengers Cup saw some familiar names taking out the top spot once again. The boys under the WestR banners cruised through another upper bracket run before taking out their third consecutive trophy.

UT Crew managed to secure a spot in the Grand Finals for the first time, but they couldn’t keep their momentum going. While the final result was a 3-0 scoreline, that doesn’t accurately reflect how close things were. The S&D came within a few rounds while the Control went all the way to a fifth round.

It’s clear there is some heavy competition at the top, but this week was WestR’s once again.

Placement Team Prize
1st WestR $2,000
2nd UT Crew $500
3rd Slammed
4th Dior
Top 6 Stoop Boyz
MrMidMaps
Top 8 Westeros
LAG Academy

EU Challengers Cup #3 Results

After back to back top-eight finishes, it was finally time for Obtained Esports to shine in Cup #3. They had some nail-biting matchups on their way through the upper bracket, but the amateur roster was able to close the show and secure their first victory.

The Grand Final series saw the young squad up against Team eMpted who had just won four consecutive games in the lower bracket. However, it was a short-lived affair as Obtained closed things out 3-1.

While veteran players like Dqvee and JurNii finished among the top eight this time around, it simply wasn’t enough to keep up.

Placement Team Prize
1st Obtained Esports $2,000
2nd Team eMpted $500
3rd Down & Bleeding
4th Team 3G
Top 6 Team Singularity
House Tarth
Top 8 RAMS
Zeeked Zebra’s

APAC Challengers Cup #3 Results

In the APAC region, new champs were crowned for the first time since local Challengers events began in April 2020. While Renegades recruited the help of former CDL talent this year, their extraordinary winning streak finally came to an end in Cup #3.

They were knocked out in fourth place at the hands of Equilibrium. Ultimately, however, it was VOID and the Chiefs Esports Club in the final showdown. 

Despite losing the first bo5 series, it was the Chiefs that managed to come out on top. Winning their first Call of Duty event since 2017.

Placement Team Prize
1st Chiefs Esports Club $1,000
2nd VOID $500
3rd Equilibrium
4th Renegades
Top 6 Team Handsome
Yo
Top 8 CYCLOPS ag
パピコーズ