When does Fortnite Season 3 start? Season 2 end, Doomsday event, more

Epic Games are ramping up towards the beginning of Fortnite Season 3 and, of course, the end of Season 2. So, let's run through the potential release date, what we know about the transition event between the two, and more.

Just like the first period of Fortnite Chapter 2, the current season has also been one of the longest in memory, following confirmation of an extension from Epic Games back in April. In recent times, regular players who jump from the Battle Bus have seen Travis Scott take over the island with an in-game event, alongside multiple teasers that hints towards the major 'Doomsday' event that is set to arrive in the coming days.

With so little time left before we see what the game's developers have in store for us next, let's run through a potential release date, what changes we could soon see, and more.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 start date

The next major update was actually supposed to arrive on April 30, but that went out of the window when Epic announced an extension. When announcing the change in schedule, Epic Games claimed that they are planning on releasing Season 3 on June 4 – so there's not long now! In the meantime, players have been dropping at every destination on the map to see if they can find clues about how things will change in the next season.

As seasoned veterans will know by now, there's usually a transition event that introduces the changes. In recent times, we have seen events such as a battle between a beast and a robot, a seemingly never-ending black hole as we crossed over to Chapter 2, and more. Based on this schedule, we're expecting to see Season 2 end on the same date.

What will happen at the end of Fortnite Season 2?

Fortnite Doomsday event leaked

On that note, let's run through some of the things Epic Games appear to have in store for players, based on recently leaked information – and things discovered in the code. One of those, of course, has been a Doomsday event that players think will kick off sometime soon.

We've seen quite a lot of things changing at the Agency, including the appearance of hatches in the water, as well as changes to the Battle Pass menus. Most recently, though, leaks have shown something hidden away underneath the Agency – as well as data mined images of broken walls. Some leaks have even suggested Rift Beacons may return – devices that caused mass map changes in Season X – and that could be what's being hidden away.

So, it looks like the place could explode!

Map flood? Fortnite swimming animations leaked

Aside from the underwater hatches, which we don't know if players will have to enter them at some stage, there's also been a few swimming animations leaked – which tie in to rumors that the map will flood in Season 3.

The leaked swimming motion, seen below, is a lot more advanced than those that were discovered in the internal files during the Travis Scott event.

Latest leaked animation

As you can see, the animation has developed significantly since we it was first leaked.

Fortnite puddles discovered

Another clue about an island flood has been mysterious puddles popping up around the map, too.

Members of the community thought this might be the first official teaser for the drastic event that could see water take over Battle Royale game mode, although nothing has been confirmed just yet.

With the Agency and other locations having undergone small changes throughout Season 2, it remains to be seen what will unfold in the game's next major update. So, we'll just have to wait and see in regards to what's coming up.

We'll continue to update this article with more information when it's been made available. Until next time, search for clues yourself when you drop into the game!