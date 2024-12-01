When does Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 end?

Fortnite just concluded its Chapter 5 run, so here’s when players can expect Chapter 6 Season 1 to end.

Fortnite Chapter 5 has officially drawn to a close after nearly a year of content rollouts. Chapter 6’s first season commenced on December 1 as a result, introducing a reworked map, new movement mechanics, and a theme inspired by Japanese culture.

Typically, the Battle Royale’s seasons last approximately three months, giving players plenty of time to max out their Battle Passes.

Chapter 6 Season 1 will follow the same trend, its final days scheduled for early 2025.

The Chapter 6 Season 1: Hunters season will officially end on February 21, 2025, at 2:00 AM ET.

This means players will have about 82 days to complete the new Battle Pass, which includes skin unlocks modeled after Nekomata, warriors, and demon hunters.

Epic Games confirmed the end date details in its Fortnite Chapter 6 blog post. What the development crew has planned for the Chapter’s second season remains under lock and key for now.

Will Chapter 6 Season 1 and OG Chapter 1 Season 1 end simultaneously?

Since Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 1 will have its own Battle Pass and rewards, the two seasons will not start and conclude on the same day.

Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 1 kicks off on Friday, December 6 and, according to HYPEX, will end on Friday, January 31, 2025.

This gives players less than 60 days to finish up the Fortnite OG Battle Pass, which will come packed with several tiers of classic Fortnite-looking skins, gliders, emotes, and loading screens.

Epic Games Just a few of the Fortnite OG Chapter 1 skins

All in all, Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 has a world of change in store for the popular multiplayer game.

From fresh movement abilities and the return of hitscan weapons to new guns and Godzilla’s impending arrival, Fortnite is switching up the pace quite a bit going into 2025.