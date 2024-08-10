Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 will be arriving soon, but not before a period of server downtime in preparation for the new season.

When every Fortnite season eventually ends, Epic Games deploys a scheduled downtime that sees the servers taken offline by the devs for a short time span. This has been no different ahead of the release of Season 4, in which Epic has announced a scheduled downtime will take place as normal.

Here’s everything you need to know about what day and time the downtime for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 will begin and how long it will actually last.

Article continues after ad

When does Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 downtime begin?

The downtime for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 will begin on August 15, 2024, at around 11 PM EST.

Epic Games / FNAssist An in-game countdown timer for the end of Chapter 5 Season 3 located at Brutal Beachhead.

Epic originally stated in-game that Season 3 was set to end at 2 AM ET on August 16, however, this has now been moved forward by three hours and the downtime will start shortly after.

How long is Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 downtime?

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4’s downtime will last around 4 hours in total on August 15, 2024.

Article continues after ad

Epic has not stated what time the maintenance will end and previous seasons in Chapter 5 have run over their expected times. For example, Chapter 5 Season 2’s downtime ended up lasting around 10 hours in total, therefore it could persist for much longer if there are issues with the next season’s update.

Article continues after ad

If there are any further updates regarding when this season’s downtime will end, we will be sure to keep you informed.

Before the downtime and Chapter 5 Season 4 kicks off in Fortnite, there will be an in-game live event on August 10 to transition to the new season. There have also been several leaks for next season involving Gwenpool and Doctor Doom, as well as various skins and cosmetics coming to the Battle Pass.