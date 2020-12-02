 What’s in the Fortnite Season 5 Battle Pass? All tiers, leaks, & rewards - Dexerto
Logo
Fortnite

What’s in the Fortnite Season 5 Battle Pass? All tiers, leaks, & rewards

Published: 2/Dec/2020 5:49

by Brad Norton
Fortnite Season 5 Battle pass
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite Season 5 is finally upon us, meaning there’s a fresh Battle Pass to progress through. From exclusive skins to weapon wraps, emotes, and everything in between, here’s a rundown on what’s up for grabs.

Hot off the heels of a Marvel-centric season, we’re now jumping into something entirely new with Season 5. After a record-breaking in-game battle with Galactus, there’s a lot to digest with the new state of Fortnite.

Star Wars is front and center this time around as The Mandalorian headlines the Battle Pass. Not only that, bug figures from all sorts of unique backgrounds have joined the mix.

From what you can unlock to how much it’ll run you, and plenty more, here’s our full overview of Fortnite’s Season 5 Battle Pass.

How much is the Fortnite Season 5 Battle Pass?

Fortnite Season 5 gameplay
Epic Games
Drop into Season 5 with Mando thanks to the new Battle Pass.

No different from previous seasons, the Battle Pass has remained the same this time around. That means you’ve got two choices on how to progress through it. First of all, you can simply play the game for free and earn experience over the next few months. If this is the play for you, keep an eye out for guides on weekly challenges to boost your gains.

As another option, if you want to blitz right through the new Battle Pass, you can buy your way there instead. The base price will run you 950 V-Bucks, the equivalent of $10. However, you can also buy the first 25 tiers right out of the gate with a special 2,800 V-Buck bundle, roughly the equivalent of $25.

What’s included in the Season 5 Battle Pass?

Having leaked well ahead of time, we got an early idea of what’s on offer this time around. Front and center in the promotional material for this season is none other than Din Djarin and ‘The Child’ from The Mandalorian.

No different from how Aquaman headlined Season 3 and Marvel heroes and villains took over Season 4,  these Star Wars icons can be unlocked right at the beginning of the Season 5 Battle Pass.

You’ll be able to travel the map as the bounty hunter himself, while The Child accompanies close behind. Moreover, we already have an early look at six additional skins set to feature in the Battle Pass.

These are all completely unique designs. Some are simpler in their appearance, giving figures suits of armor. While others are completely wild, with powerful looking weapons and even anime-style visuals, a first for Fortnite.

Fortnite Season 5 Battle Pass tiers

There’s currently no telling what rewards will be featured in each and every tier. However, each of the new characters appear to have their own sets that fill out the Battle Pass. For instance, Mando has his own skin but also has a few other themed goodies to claim as well. All of the other characters follow suit.

As expected, Mando is the very first unlock in the Season 5 Battle Pass. With subsequent tiers providing Star Wars-themed extras including icons, loading screens, and more.

The Season 5 downtime is almost complete. We’ll be sure to update you with a look at every single Battle Pass reward as soon as we’re able to.

Fortnite

Fortnite’s Galactus event smashes huge player record set by Travis Scott

Published: 2/Dec/2020 4:23

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Fortnite Epic Games Galactus Event Record
Epic Games / Marvel

Share

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 ended with a bang as millions of players joined forces to take down Marvel’s planet-sized supervillain, Galactus, setting a new concurrent player record in the process.

Fortnite players have been on a collision course with Marvel’s Galactus for a long time now. An inevitable showdown between them and the imposing supervillain became more obvious as the season progressed.

At the beginning of the battle, everyone watched in horror as Galactus finally approached the island and claimed he was hungry as he swatted a helicopter out of the sky. Fortunately, Iron Man turned up and told Fortnite players how they could help.

Funnily enough, their duties involved piloting a battle bus armed with explosives to feed him. Eventually, after enough damage was dealt, Galactus exploded, and the island was saved.

It wasn’t the all-guns-blazing battle that players had anticipated, but it still turned out to be incredibly fun. Plus, it attracted so many people that the event smashed Fortnite’s previous concurrent player record, yet again.

Fortnite Epic Games Galactus Event Record
Epic Games
Fortnite players managed to beat Galactus once and for all.

Fortnite’s first major concurrent player record was set during the Party Royale Premier. Millions of players from all around the world hopped in to celebrate the game’s 350 million registered player milestone.

It was impressive at the time, but it didn’t take long to beat. Travis Scott’s Astronomical music event smashed it out of the park when he led a whopping 12.3 million Fortnite players on a magical mystery tour.

Nobody thought it would be possible to topple that. However, Epic Games is always looking for new ways to push the envelope and watch it bend. Fortnite’s Galactus event attracted even more concurrent players and viewers and set the bar even higher.

“We defeated him!” said Epic Games. “A record 15.3 million concurrent players joined forces in our biggest event ever to fight back Galactus in today’s in-game event, while more than 3.4 million cheered and watched on YouTube and Twitch!”

It’s was the perfect way to end an action-packed season. Unfortunately, it means the Fortnite x Marvel crossover will probably come to an end for the time being.

However, the good news is that it’s already been confirmed to happen again sometime soon.

Plus, there are always new and equally incredible crossovers on the cards, including The Mandalorian in Fortnite Season 5, which goes live on Dec. 2.