What's in the Fortnite Item Shop today? (June 8)

Epic Games are always refreshing what's in the Fortnite Item Shop and if you're looking to see what skins, cosmetics, and other purchasable features are available today – you've come to the right place.
The game's Chapter 2, Season 3, is set to kick off on June 17, after months of anticipation. It has previously been delayed a handful of times, leaving the current season as the second-longest in the history of the battle royale title.
There's been a lot of talk about the Doomsday Device event, set to end Season 2, although nobody can really be certain about exactly how that will play out at the time of writing.
Whether it's before or after that major patch rolls out, though, there's guaranteed new content appearing in the game's online store.
So, let's take a look at what is included in today's Fortnite Item Shop – courtesy of Epic Games. This includes Featured and Daily Items, and their prices in V-Bucks.
What's in the Fortnite Item Shop today?
Full list of skins, cosmetics, and prices
Featured Items
- Power Chord – 2,000
- Stage Dive – 800
- Cryptic –1,200
- Anarchy Axe –800
- Enigma – 500
- Arctic Intel –800
- Chill Count – 800
- Chillout – 800
- Hailstorm – 800
- Ice Intercept – 800
- Ice Stalker – 800
- Snow Sniper – 800
- Snow Striker – 800
Daily Items
- Island Vibes – 500
- Primo Moves – 500
- Maven – 1,200
- Gold Digger – 800
- Slow Clap – 200
- Nitelite – 800
How to get more V-Bucks in Fortnite
As we approach Season 3, these items are bound to be mixed up significantly over the next few weeks – including new skins and cosmetics, as well as bundles from the past as well.
Fortnite V-Buck prices
Players who haven't got enough V-Bucks to buy the things featured in the Fortnite Item Shop today would be advised to either rank up their Battle Passes to grab them, or grind away at the different challenges made available in-game. Eventually, you might have enough to grab a new outfit, glider, or something else.
Prices for V-Bucks can be found below, too. As you can see, most individual skins cost between 800 and 2,000 V-Bucks, depending on their rarity.
- 600 (£3.99/$4.99)
- 1,000 (£7.99/$9.99)
- 2,800 (£19.99/$24.99)
- 5,000 (£29.99/$39.99)
- 13,500 (£79.99/$99.99)