What's in the Fortnite Item Shop today? (June 8)

Epic Games are always refreshing what's in the Fortnite Item Shop and if you're looking to see what skins, cosmetics, and other purchasable features are available today – you've come to the right place.

The game's Chapter 2, Season 3, is set to kick off on June 17, after months of anticipation. It has previously been delayed a handful of times, leaving the current season as the second-longest in the history of the battle royale title.

There's been a lot of talk about the Doomsday Device event, set to end Season 2, although nobody can really be certain about exactly how that will play out at the time of writing.

Advertisement

Whether it's before or after that major patch rolls out, though, there's guaranteed new content appearing in the game's online store.

Read More: Easy Fortnite trick lets you enter loot vaults without a keycard

So, let's take a look at what is included in today's Fortnite Item Shop – courtesy of Epic Games. This includes Featured and Daily Items, and their prices in V-Bucks.

What's in the Fortnite Item Shop today?

Advertisement

Full list of skins, cosmetics, and prices

Featured Items

Power Chord – 2,000

Stage Dive – 800

Cryptic –1,200

Anarchy Axe –800

Enigma – 500

Arctic Intel –800

Chill Count – 800

Chillout – 800

Hailstorm – 800

Ice Intercept – 800

Ice Stalker – 800

Snow Sniper – 800

Snow Striker – 800

Daily Items

Island Vibes – 500

Primo Moves – 500

Maven – 1,200

Gold Digger – 800

Slow Clap – 200

Nitelite – 800

How to get more V-Bucks in Fortnite

As we approach Season 3, these items are bound to be mixed up significantly over the next few weeks – including new skins and cosmetics, as well as bundles from the past as well.

Advertisement

Fortnite V-Buck prices

Players who haven't got enough V-Bucks to buy the things featured in the Fortnite Item Shop today would be advised to either rank up their Battle Passes to grab them, or grind away at the different challenges made available in-game. Eventually, you might have enough to grab a new outfit, glider, or something else.

Prices for V-Bucks can be found below, too. As you can see, most individual skins cost between 800 and 2,000 V-Bucks, depending on their rarity.