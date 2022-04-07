What is an Ascender in Fortnite? All locations explained

Wondering what an Ascender is in Fortnite? You’ll need to find one at Chonker’s Speedway and Command Cavern to complete a weekly quest, so here are the locations of these devices.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has loads of ways to traverse across the map, from powerful tanks to the drivable Armored Battle Bus. It’s not just vehicles, either, as there are also ziplines and Ascenders to use.

You’ll need to find two of these Ascenders to complete the Week 3 challenge, ‘Use an Ascender at Chonker’s Speedway and Command Cavern’, which will then reward you with 20,000 XP to help you level up.

Advertisement

Below, you’ll find out what an Ascender is and where you can find them on the Fortnite map.

Contents

What is an Ascender in Fortnite?

An Ascender is basically a vertical zipline that helps you climb up (or down) the side of a mountain or one of the Imagined Order Blimps that are located above POIs like The Daily Bugle or Tilted Towers.

To use them, simply approach the Ascender wire and press the interact button to zip up or down.

Fortnite Ascender locations at Chonker’s Speedway

To find the Ascender at Chonker’s Speedway, head towards the giant rock formation on the northwest side of the racecourse. On the northern side of this rock, there’s an Ascender you can zip up or down.

Advertisement

We’ve marked the Ascender location on the Chonker’s Speedway map below:

Fortnite Ascender locations at Covert Cavern

The Ascender at Covert Cavern is underneath the middle of the Imagined Order Blimp that’s floating in the sky. Head underneath it and you should see a line descending from the Blimp – use it to zip up.

We’ve marked the Ascender location on the Covert Cavern map below:

You need to use an Ascender at both Chonker’s Speedway and Covert Cavern to complete this quest, after which 20,000 XP will be added to your account – and hopefully, your Battle Pass will be leveled up!

Read More: All Omni Chip locations

Looking for more ways to earn XP and level up in Fortnite? We’ve got tips for leveling up fast and a Resistance Quest guide that can help.

Advertisement

Now you know what an Ascender is, and how to complete this challenge, check out some of our other Fortnite guides below:

All leaked skins and cosmetics | All Exotic weapon locations | Split-screen guide | How to level up fast | How to get free V-Bucks | How to get free skins | How to complete all weekly challenges | Best weapons ranked | Best Deathrun map codes | Where to find all NPCs | Rarest skins in Fortnite