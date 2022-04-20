What is a Thermal Weapon in Fortnite? Where to find thermal scopes for Prowler challenge

Whether you need a Thermal Weapon to complete a specific Fortnite challenge or because you simply want one of these powerful guns, we’ve got you covered. Our guide will run you through what makes Thermal Weapons so special in Fornite and where to find them.

Fortnite’s fabulous array of guns and gadgets always keeps things interesting during the battle royale experience. The game has come on leaps since its debut back in 2017 and we’ve gone from being able to thank the bus driver to actually commandeering the vehicle itself.

Some of the most popular items in Fortnite’s extensive inventory are Thermal Weapons. They offer something just a little bit different in Epic Games’ third-person shooter and are even required for certain challenges.

What is a Thermal Weapon in Fortnite?

There’s currently one Thermal Weapon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, and that’s the Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle.

When you aim with the Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle in Fortnite, it gives the screen a blueish hue and if enemy players make a movement in your vision their heat signature glows on the scope.

It helps you ignore the colors of your surroundings and easily identify nearby threats, allowing you to fire at them more confidently. It can be a big advantage for medium-to-long-distance shootouts.

Where can you find a Thermal Weapon in Fortnite?

Epic Games have given players a few different ways to procure a Thermal Weapon in Fortnite: Searching chests, keeping an eye on floor loot, defeating Huntmaster Saber, or defeating an IO Hunter.

Floor loot and searching chests

A fairly basic and rudimentary way of getting your hands on a Thermal Weapon, but the most tried and tested method. If you’re keen on getting the challenge done ASAP, then we advise you to drop into the map as far away from everyone as possible, giving yourself ample opportunity to loot as many chests unimpeded. You’ll have a better chance of finding one by searching high-tier chests.

Defeating Huntmaster Saber

A new boss introduced in Fortnite, Huntmaster Saber is part of the IO and we have a full guide here showing you where to find him and how to beat him. Doing so will net you the Mythic Thermal Rifle.

Defeating IO Hunters

This is another smaller boss in Fortnite. You are guaranteed to find one in the current ‘Help The Seven Reclaim’ location if you complete the mission. Beating one will drop a normal Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle.

How to complete Fortnite’s headshot Prowler challenge

Fornite Chapter 3 Season 2 welcomed the Prowler into the game, and to obtain the skin, one challenge required players to ‘Headshot opponents with a Thermal Weapon’ – three times.

It’s not the most difficult task that fans of the game have been presented with, but, obviously, locating the weapon itself is a requirement.

How many Thermal Weapons are in Fortnite?

At present, Fortnite only has one Thermal Weapon that you can obtain – the Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle.

It was introduced in 2018 and has stuck around ever since, popping its head in and out of the vault from season to season. It doesn’t seem like Epic has any plans to introduce any additional Thermal Weapons, but you never know what the Fortnite universe will do next.

