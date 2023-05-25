What is a Combat Cache in Fortnite & how to get it

Besides the standard chests and vending machines, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 adds combat caches as a new loot source for players to plunder. Here’s everything we know about them.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 included a plethora of new features never previously seen in the game. Several of the new items and mechanics have made substantial changes to the Battle Royale experience, such as the Grind Rails, which allows players to ride around Mega City, and the Kinetic Blade, which can be used to quickly travel around the island.

Supply Drops, which were introduced in Chapter 1 and granted players Epic to Legendary loot, were one such aspect that was totally eliminated from the game. Epic has finally done away with Supply Drops in Battle Royale after six years, replacing them with a new way to farm random loot across the island called Combat Cache.

Here are what Combat Caches are and how you can get your hands on one.

Epic Games Players can interact with a Combat Cache to open it

What is a Combat Cache in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2?

Like the Supply Drop, Combat Caches are special containers that randomly appear. They fall from the sky via a rift and land in a random spot on the island, alerting surrounding players with a symbol and an in-game message.

The rarity of its contents is reflected in the color of its visible beacon. For instance, if the Cache emits a purple beam, it will contain Epic rarity items and will be granted to players as soon as they open one.

Epic Games Items from a Combat Cache are dropped according to the color of the light they emit.

How to open a Combat Cache

Combat Caches spawn randomly across the island usually around eight minutes into a Battle Royale match. In order to claim a Combat Cache, players simply have to head over near one and interact with it.

Players can claim its contents by interacting with it, at which point a countdown will begin. A minimum of two weapons, consumables, and materials will be dropped after the duration expires. The timer lasts roughly around 50 seconds, so make sure you have enough loot and consumables in your loadout to defend yourselves against any enemies that you may come across.

The value of the loot in the Combat Cache decreases over time, as shown by the change of color in the cache’s beam. Hence you must hurry along and get to one as soon as it spawns on the map. The longer it goes unclaimed, the rarity decreases from Legendary to Epic to Rare.

Open one Combat Cache and claim items from it to complete this week’s quest in exchange for 35,000 XP

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about a Combat Cache in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2!

