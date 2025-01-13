Veteran Fortnite players mock claim that new Chapter 6 weapon is the best ever

OG Fortnite players have quickly dismissed claims that the Holo Twister Assault Rifle, introduced at the start of Chapter 6, is the best weapon to ever grace the Battle Royale, instead crowning another victor.

With Fortnite Chapter 6 kicking off its first season on December 1, players have now spent over a month exploring the new weapons pool and adapting to the changes. The fan-favorite return of Hitscan mechanics has been the talking point from a meta standpoint, alongside the 10 new weapon additions.

The Typhoon Blade and, most notably, the Holo Twister Assault Rifle have been the standouts. The latter has become the top choice for players, thanks to its pin-point accuracy and ability to wipe enemies across the map with ease thanks to complementary Hitscan mechanics.

So much so that Fortnite PLAYED_YT player made a bold statement to the FortniteBR subreddit, stating the new AR is the “best gun in Fortnite history.”

However, the claim was instantly dismissed by veteran players. Instead, there was an array of alternate suggestions for which gun actually is the best ever, “Nah Overclocked Pulse Rifle for example is way better,” one said, “Call me old fashioned but OG gold Scar,” came another.

Other comments highlighted other old weapons such as the “Twin-Mag AR,” “Combat AR,” “Cobra DMR,” and the “Hammer Assault Rifle.”

Holo Twister Assault Rifle vs MK-Seven Assault Rifle

Despite this, one classic was the clear winner among players, “It’s the original MK-7 and nothing else even comes close,” the top response read. “Yep common MK-7 damage per second is 162 vs the Holo Twisters 155.4,” another replied.

Dexerto / Epic Games

It was another Hitscan weapon which first released in Chapter 3 Season 1, and remained until Season 3 when it was then locked away inside the vault and has since never returned to Fortnite.

One argued against the idea,”Holo is better than the MK7. The only thing the MK does is spam faster but I feel if you have good mouse aim, the Holo is the more deadly gun,” they said.

But, the overwhelming response that the MK-Seven Assault Rifle before it was hit with a major nerf from developers due to its OP nature, was still by far the best overall.

“I played with both and the MK-7 caused way more of a stir than this gun ever did,” a player replied, as another added: “OG MK-7 was objectively the best AR in the game ever. Basically no recoil, Hitscan, and 100% accuracy.”



The MK-7 reigns supreme in both stats and the community, making the claim that the Holo Twister is the best ever a stretch – unless it aligns with your playstyle, handling preferences, or you missed out on the earlier, more OG seasons.

The Holo Twister Assault Rifle is one of three S-Tier weapons we have ranked in our ultimate Fortnite weapons tier list.