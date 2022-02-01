Uncharted crossover in Fortnite on the way ahead of movie release

Naughty’s Dog Uncharted franchise is set to appear within Fortnite, ahead of its cinematic debut starring Spider-Man actor Tom Holland.

Fortnite has dropped some outstanding collaborations over the years, but things have really ramped up in the last few seasons. Between The Matrix, Hawkeye, and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, there has been plenty to be excited about in Fortnite recently.

Now, Holland’s tenure within the game is potentially set to continue as an Uncharted collaboration has been discovered in the game’s files.

Tom Holland has appeared in Fortnite before as his iteration of Spider-Man.

Uncharted Treasure Map challenge coming to Fortnite

Fortnite leaker HYPEX discovered the Uncharted-themed challenge, that is set to debut during Week 11 of the game. Due to launch on February 17, the challenge revolves asks players to “Collect Treasure using an Uncharted Treasure Map” in true Nathan Drake fashion.

Advertisement

The description for the challenge teases that players can acquire “4 legendary weapons, 4 good heals, 270 mixed mats, so much ammo & 100 Gold!”

A Week 11 Challenge goes live on the 17th that says “Collect Treasure using an Uncharted Treasure Map” and the Uncharted movie releases the next day, so here’s a possible collab! The Treasure Chest drops 4 legendary weapons, 4 good heals, 270 mixed mats, so much ammo & 100 Gold! pic.twitter.com/1YBX9olGQP — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 1, 2022

It makes sense that the collaboration would drop around February 17 as the Uncharted film launches in U.S cinemas on February 18. It remains to be seen whether a Nathan Drake or Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan skin will be available via the in-game store.

However, as Fortnite is prone to dropping pop-culture-themed bundles it certainly isn’t out of the equation just yet.

The next big Fortnite debut will be that of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, as the mysterious character The Foundation. Until he arrives, be sure to stay updated with Fortnite’s Chapter 3 developments.