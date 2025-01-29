UFC fighter flies across the US to choke out Fortnite trash talker

UFC fighter Brian Ortega decided to teach one unlucky Fortnite trash-talker a lesson, the Featherweight contender flying across the United States to choke out the gamer on camera to follow through on a bet.

Alongside getting his brawl on in his professional career, Ortega has amassed a following online thanks to his love for video games. In particular, he’s known for diving into Fortnite between fight camps.

As shared on Instagram, Ortega noted that while he enjoys jumping on Fortnite with his fans and the general public, the “only problem is [people] are talking mad… you know what.”

In what the UFC competitor called a “real life lesson”, Ortega revealed that after “talking mad smack” with an “online homie,” the two agreed on a bet.

UFC fighter chokes out Fortnite player to teach him a lesson

“The real reason why I flew to North Carolina was because he was talking mad sh*t. We made a bet, I said bro, I’ll fly over there and choke you out,” revealed Ortega.

The camera then panned to the unsuspecting Fortnite player, Emi, sitting comfortably in a chair but clearly unsure of what was going to happen next. To make matters worse, Ortega showed up at Emi’s place of work to follow through on their bet.

“I showed up to his damn job, so now I’m going to choke your ass out for a bet. Bet’s a bet.”

A bet’s a bet indeed, because the UFC fighter then moved behind Emi, locked him up in a choke hold, and implored the Fortnite player to put his hands in the air so he’d “know when [he] goes to sleep.”

Mere seconds later, Emi can be seen slumped down and knocked out cold, eyes shut, and his body completely limp. He quickly awoke from the brief slumber, throwing up a peace sign at the camera and professing, “I took a nap, man” before the two erupted into laughter.

After composing himself, Emi then added, “That f***ing sh*t felt weird” before the recording cut off.

“For all my gamers out there, remember you never know who you might be playing with, respect to Emi for taking it like a man,” Ortega added in the video’s caption.