Twitch star Rubius is giving Fortnite players a good reason to buy his skin

Rubius is set to make his debut in Fortnite’s Icon Series with his very own skin. To mark the occasion, the Streamer hosted an event on his Twitch channel and announced a massive giveaway.

Fortnite’s Icon Series celebrates prominent creators, and Rubius’ inclusion highlights his impact on the streaming world.

Rubius is known for his gaming content and infectious humor, now joins a select group of influencers like Ninja, MrBeast, and TheGrefg who have their own skins in Fortnite.

But the Spanish Twitch Streamer took his skin reveal to the next level with a heartwarming announcement: he will donate all the earnings from the skin he makes in the first day to animal shelters.

Fortnite/Rubius

During the stream, Rubius said: “I want all the money the skin makes with my code in the first 24 hours to go to animal shelters around the world.”

This gesture adds meaning to the moment and resonates with his community, many of whom know his love for animals.

Fans can purchase the skin starting September 25 for 2,400 V bucks, but there’s also a chance to win it for free by ranking high in a Fortnite tournament on September 21.

Over on X, Rubius’ fans congratulated him for getting his own Icon Set skin. JorgeMost, a reliable leaker in the Spanish-speaking community, cheered, “The best idol skin, it looks amazing bro, congratulations, you deserve it.”

Another commenter pointed out how surprisingly realistic this skin looks, “The skin looks more like Rubius than Rubius himself.” Funnily enough, the skin made Rubius realize he has a mole on his chin.,

The Rubius bundle features multiple styles, including different hair colors, sunglasses options, and a unique back bling with his orange pet cat, Wilson. Some fans are particularly fond of this pet, saying “The purple kitty made me buy it!”

The arrival of Rubius’ skin is more than just another in-game addition. It cements his legacy as a cultural icon in the gaming space. His unique mix of personal style, humor, and generosity sets him apart, and this collaboration is a win for both Rubius and Epic Games.

With Fortnite boasting millions of daily players, the launch is likely to generate significant buzz. By donating profits to animal shelters, Rubius has shown that this collaboration is about more than just fame – it’s about making a difference.

