Twitch permabans Fortnite pro for evading “hateful slurs” suspension

Fortnite pro ‘Advyth’ has been permanently banned on Twitch for using a new account to evade a suspension he received back in January for “hateful slurs.”

Twitch streamer Advyth has been hit with an indefinite ban on the platform after he opted to use another account to broadcast after waiting months to appeal his original suspension.

Advyth was originally indefinitely suspended back in January for allegedly using “hateful slurs or symbols” during a broadcast.

In a February 17 YouTube video the pro made a last ditch effort to bring attention to his ban, which he believes was unfair.

According to the Fortnite pro, there were a few issues that lead up to his suspension. First, he claims he was “mass reported” by jealous players because he was hosted by fellow pro Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf.

Advyth explained that because Bugha doesn’t host a lot of people, so when he was hosted by the 2019 World Cup winner, he was reported in an act of jealousy.

His other theory is that he was banned for something he “may or may not have said that was homophobic or racist.”

Is there ANY and i mean LEGIT ANY information about how long twitch take's to respond to appeals and info about indefinite bans. The only thing I've looked at are outdated Reddit posts and in some people's experiences they haven't gotten back till 8 months or no response at all — Advyth (@Advyyth) February 19, 2021

“Twitch also does not ban people for saying the word ‘retard’ and if they did, they never made a statement about it even though streamers use the word on their platform sometimes as well,” he added.

Basically, the streamer had no idea what he said that resulted in the ban and the email Twitch sent him wasn’t detailed enough leading to this confusion.

The video, while amassing over 20,000 viewers, didn’t result in any statement from Twitch, so the streamer ended up deciding to broadcast on his alternate account. Sadly, that didn’t last too long either.

that’s just not fair — Bugha (@bugha) February 21, 2021

On February 21, the streamer posted screenshots revealing that Twitch had banned him once again, this time for suspension evasion.

“Goodbye,” he captioned his tweets showcasing the ban.

Seeing the screenshots for himself, Bugha even chimed in, calling the decision “not fair.”

In any case, Twitch doesn’t comment on individual bans, so it’s unlikely that they’d start doing so now. Combined with the fact that Advyth tried to evade the suspension, it’s looking increasingly doubtful that he is ever allowed to return to streaming on the platform.