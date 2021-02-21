Logo
Twitch permabans Fortnite pro for evading “hateful slurs” suspension

Published: 21/Feb/2021 18:52 Updated: 21/Feb/2021 20:32

by Michael Gwilliam
Advyth explains Twitch ban
YouTube/Advyth

Fortnite pro ‘Advyth’ has been permanently banned on Twitch for using a new account to evade a suspension he received back in January for “hateful slurs.”

Twitch streamer Advyth has been hit with an indefinite ban on the platform after he opted to use another account to broadcast after waiting months to appeal his original suspension.

Advyth was originally indefinitely suspended back in January for allegedly using “hateful slurs or symbols” during a broadcast.

In a February 17 YouTube video the pro made a last ditch effort to bring attention to his ban, which he believes was unfair.

According to the Fortnite pro, there were a few issues that lead up to his suspension. First, he claims he was “mass reported” by jealous players because he was hosted by fellow pro Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf.

Advyth explained that because Bugha doesn’t host a lot of people, so when he was hosted by the 2019 World Cup winner, he was reported in an act of jealousy.

His other theory is that he was banned for something he “may or may not have said that was homophobic or racist.”

“Twitch also does not ban people for saying the word ‘retard’ and if they did, they never made a statement about it even though streamers use the word on their platform sometimes as well,” he added.

Basically, the streamer had no idea what he said that resulted in the ban and the email Twitch sent him wasn’t detailed enough leading to this confusion.

The video, while amassing over 20,000 viewers, didn’t result in any statement from Twitch, so the streamer ended up deciding to broadcast on his alternate account. Sadly, that didn’t last too long either.

On February 21, the streamer posted screenshots revealing that Twitch had banned him once again, this time for suspension evasion.

“Goodbye,” he captioned his tweets showcasing the ban.

Seeing the screenshots for himself, Bugha even chimed in, calling the decision “not fair.”

In any case, Twitch doesn’t comment on individual bans, so it’s unlikely that they’d start doing so now. Combined with the fact that Advyth tried to evade the suspension, it’s looking increasingly doubtful that he is ever allowed to return to streaming on the platform.

Adin Ross hits back at “scamming” accusations over Corinna Kopf hot tub stream

Published: 21/Feb/2021 19:29

by Theo Salaun
adin ross corinna kopf
Twitter, @adinross / Twitter, @CorinnaKopf

Adin Ross has been taking over the Twitch streaming world, but is now going on a break after lashing back at fans who accused him of scamming them over a romantic hot tub stream with Corinna Kopf. 

The Ross saga is a complicated one. Originally an NBA 2K streamer who gained enough clout to play with LeBron James’ son, FaZe Bronny, and actually speak to the NBA Hall of Famer on stream — Ross has since, quite literally, gone Hollywood.

Breaking up with his girlfriend and going from Florida back to Los Angeles, California, Ross kicked things off with a few streamed shenanigans that his followers were quite fond of. His welcoming party? A hot tub stream with Kopf and Julia Rose.

Within a few days, Ross had broken new ground on his Twitch stream as he and Kopf promised to kiss if enough fans subscribed (which they did). Within a few days of that, Ross failed to follow through on promises of another hot tub stream, consequently spurring a wave of backlash and “scammer” accusations that he was none too fond of.

Alluding to the various angry messages hurled his way, Ross clarified that “nobody scammed, bro” and called into question the allegations that he “changed and s**t.” In the same message, he explained that he would be taking a hiatus from streaming until he was on his “own setup.”

In Tinseltown, streaming from Kopf’s room and from bath tubs, it appears that Ross is dissatisfied with streaming for angry fans if the setting is outside of his control. In response to all of the backlash he’s received, he shared that people ‘pissed him off’ and gave a simple message to his “fake” fans: ‘f**k you for real.’

Overall, fans have fluctuated between supportive and not so supportive, with some explaining the context for those that missed all the drama. People don’t really know why the second hot tub stream didn’t happen, but many are understanding that streamers don’t deserve hate simply because of a missed stream.

Meanwhile, as others compare Kopf to Adin’s ex-girlfriend, a separate group have gone in the opposite direction — comparing Ross to Kopf’s ex, Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney.

At the moment, it remains unclear how the dust will settle. Ross is evidently upset with fans who were quick to attack him and is putting content on hold as he figures out if he’ll set up his own stream in LA (or possibly back in Florida).

From Twitter replies to his statement, it appears that most fans are simply excited for the streamer and want to see more of him and Kopf. Until he gets his own stream set up, they may need to wait.