Trainwrecks offers $16k to Fortnite pro after DreamHack Dallas fight

Twitch streamer Tyler ‘Trainwrecks’ Niknam has stunned the Fortnite esports community by offering $16k to DiegoPlayz, the Fortnite competitor who hit the headlines after being involved in a fight at DreamHack Dallas.

Prior to DreamHack Dallas, many Fortnite esports fans may have been unfamiliar with DiegoPlayz, but the Moon Unit pro hit the headlines after getting into a physical altercation with an opponent during the event.

According to Diego (and others at the event), he was deliberately targeted by an opponent and lost out on $8,000 as a result. That prompted the scuffle, which was quickly broken up by other players and fans.

Now, an unexpected development has seen Twitch giant Trainwrecks wade into the situation, and probably not how most expected.

In a series of June 5 tweets, the Twitch streamer – known to his audience for his monster donations and benevolence – commended Diego for his apology and offered to compensate him for the earnings he lost as a result of his opponent’s griefing.

“Bro, you stood up for yourself and your hard work, f*ck that kid and anyone else telling you otherwise,” Train said. He then went onto offer Diego double the money he lost: “send me your bitcoin address, f*ck the 8k, I’ll send you 16[k].”

send me your bitcoin address, fuck the 8k, I’ll send you 16 — Trainwreck (@Trainwreckstv) June 5, 2022

Responses to Train’s offer varied significantly, but many were delighted at the gesture. Well-known Fortnite pro benjyfishy replied saying that Train was “different”, while PSG player Muz simply replied to call the exchange a “W”.

It’s the latest in a series of generous acts on Train’s behalf. Back in April, the Twitch favorite gave a whopping $120,000 to streamer Jake’n’Bake so he could buy his dream vehicle.

While some were disappointed and suggested Train was supporting someone who resorted to a physical altercation, many were pleased to see Diego receive the money he was originally deprived of.