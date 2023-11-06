TikToker goes viral playing Fortnite OG update moments after wife gives birth

One Fortnite player is going viral online after posting a video of them booting up the game in the hospital after their newborn child was just born, not missing the chance to play on the OG map again.

Fortnite has rebounded in a huge way thanks to the newest update. On November 3, the game brought back the OG map with all the nostalgic sights and sounds players grew to love. With this new update, players have been going crazy taking a trip down memory lane. In fact, 44.7 million players jumped in during a single day, making it the most successful day in Fortnite history.

With Twitch viewership back and doing well too, the game is back to being a juggernaut of the multiplayer space. Those who have been fans for years equipping their old skins and showing off just how well they know the original map and the old-school gameplay.

Players old and new are jumping back into the game, with one dedicated player jumping inwhen in hospital just after his partner had given birth to their child.

On TikTok and Twitter, a brand new father posted a video of a TV set up in the hospital room, the screen filled with Fortnite. The video is captioned with the words, “My child just entered the world but ain’t no way I’m missing out on jumping Risky with the boys.”

The video then cuts to the newborn baby, with the screen and TV only a few feet away. The comments section is filled with fellow Fortnite players, many of which are loving this content and the dedication from the poster.

One Twitter user wrote “Bro just needs a victory in that game,” while another added, “He’s got his priorities straight.”

Time will tell if this Fortnite fan trains their newborn to be a master of the game.

