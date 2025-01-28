Three major Marvel and DC characters coming to Fortnite according to leaks

Marvel and DC Comics skins are among Fortnite’s most popular collaborations, and it’s rumored that three more are on the way—one of which may be released much sooner than you think.

Trusted Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR posted to Twitter/X on January 27 to reveal the rumor that Superman, Red Hulk, and Falcon would be introduced in Fortnite soon. The original leak came from Shpeshal_Nick, who Shiina stated “has accurately leaked multiple collaborations in the past.”

“I heard rumors about Superman a while back, but I can’t fully confirm it. However, I do believe this info to be accurate,” they added.

Superman

James Gunn’s Superman, scheduled for a theatrical release on July 11, 2025, means it will be some time before we see this crossover. These collaborations typically launch around the same time as the movie to help promote its release.

Given that Superman is still months away, it’s possible the crossover could feature an in-game event, similar to the two-week Godzilla event this season or the Doctor Doom event from Marvel-themed Chapter 5 Season 4.

The brand-new Superman skin would likely join with other characters, offering Outfits, bundles, and exclusive cosmetics from a typical collab.

Captain America and Red Hulk

On the other hand, Captain America: Brave New World is set to release on February 14, 2025—just two weeks away. This is also one week before Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 ends on February 21.

The movie will feature Red Hulk as the main villain, with Sam Wilson, aka the superhero Falcon, taking over as Captain America. As a result, you can expect skins, bundles, and exclusive cosmetics to be released alongside it.

However, given the timing of Captain America’s release and the Godzilla x Kong event just about to end, it’s unlikely we’ll see an in-game live event immediately after, so it is expected to just be a skin and cosmetic crossover.

DC Comics skins are no stranger to Fortnite, in which Superman first appeared in Fortnite during Chapter 2 Season 7. The Clark Kent skin features an alternate superhero suit Outfit style and players were also able to get several themed-cosmetics with its release.

Meanwhile, Steve Rogers’ Captain America skin was introduced in Chapter 2 Season 3, and the standard Green Hulk made his debut a few years later in Chapter 4 Season 1. However, the Red Hulk version would be a brand-new Marvel addition to the Battle Royale.