This secret Fortnite location could be getting wiped next season

One of the most beloved POIs could face the chopping block when Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 arrives on February.

Fortnite’s map is famous for its constant reinvention. Every chapter brings a brand-new map. Each season reworks the terrain, adding or axing points of interest (POIs) to match its storyline.

These changes keep the island fresh but can also spell doom for player favorites. Themed updates have ranged from Greek ruins to Marvel superheroes to spooky Halloween zones. It’s exciting, sure, but also chaotic when your go-to loot spot vanishes overnight.

Usually, the less-loved POIs get wiped. But there’s a strong chance Flooded Frogs, a fan favorite, might not survive the next update.

Flooded Frogs might stay but its secret vault won’t be accessible

This swampy oasis isn’t only pretty – it’s the spot for top-tier loot. The secret vault, unlocked with a Void Oni Mask, hides two Epic Chests, two Elemental Chests, and a bunch of Slurp Barrels. Oh, and don’t forget the Typhoon Blades right outside. If you hit Flooded Frogs, you’re leaving geared up and ready to shred.

The vault arrived in the v33.20 patch, and players haven’t stopped flocking to it since. It’d be a shame to see it go, but since it’s only accessible with a Mask that gets unvaulted at the end of Season 1, there doesn’t seem to be another way in.

Fortnite’s map thrives on unpredictability. Even cherished spots have fallen victim to Epic’s relentless drive for novelty.

While losing Flooded Frogs might sting, it’s all part of Fortnite’s charm. Constant map changes keep players guessing and the game fresh.

But if this is truly goodbye, make sure you raid the vault one last time.

Flooded Frogs vault location











To find the Flooded Frogs vault in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1, follow these steps:

Get an Oni Void Mask. Head to Flooded Frogs and jump on the shallow waters of this POI. Look for a crack on one of the walls; throw your Oni Void Mask’s power there. Teleport inside and open the blue and silver rare chest. Use your pickaxe to break the wall near the frog statue to access the real treasure.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1’s Kaiju No. 8 collab is live now. Don’t miss stomping through Godzilla quests before the event ends on January 31. After that? Who knows what Epic has planned. Better loot fast before the island changes again.