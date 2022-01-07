The Rock is destroying all evidence of Fortnite Winterfest in-game

When Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson arrived in Fortnite Chapter 3 players could never have expected him to turn into The Grinch over Christmas, but that’s exactly what has happened.

The most electrifying man in all of sports and entertainment came crashing down to the Fortnite island in December 2021 and still roams around behind a mask as a non-playable character (NPC).

However, people have started to notice something very different about how he’s conducting himself in the battle royale mode.

On January 6, Reddit user CitrusRaptor posted a clip that showed The Rock has had enough of the festive season and can’t wait for it to end – destroying assets added in the Winterfest update this December.

Advertisement

The Rock is over Christmas

The short video can be seen below, where the NPC walks right towards a Christmas tree, destroys the presents beneath it, and proceeds to chop the tree down.

Read More: Where to knock down Fortnite timber pines

“My man Dwayne really said ‘Winterfest is OVER’,” the original poster said.

One player responded: “He really doesn’t like it when something is in his path. I was trying to talk to him and then he started throwing ‘Dwaynes’ at my whole squad.”

Another joked: “I said ‘I just wanted to-‘ and he said “IT DOESN’T MATTER” and then cooked up stone soup for the whole squad so we would know our roles.”

Advertisement

While it’s not clear what happened next in the game, the player was probably hoping the Rock left the loot-filled chests alone so they could collect the weapons inside.