Tfue uncovers Fortnite exploit where you never have to reload again

Twitch star Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney has shared a new Fortnite weapon exploit, that allows players to target their opponents without ever needing to reload, following the v13.20 update.

The recent 13.20 update brought even more changes to Fortnite’s Season 3, introducing new weapons and items such as the Flare Gun and Portable Upgrade Bench to the battle royale title.

However, it seems as if Epic Games also added an unintended exploit on June 30, which can allow players to maintain bullets in their weapon despite never hitting the reload button.

Popular streamer Tfue returned to Fortnite to test out the latest patch’s changes and broadcasted his efforts in the Trio Tournament alongside fellow pros scoped and innocents on July 1.

During his tournament run, one of his viewers highlighted a strange exploit that could take place when you drop weapons from your inventory in Fortnite.

“Someone said if you drop weapons it automatically reloads, I don’t believe that for a second,” Tfue responded, before his teammates confirmed that they had also heard of the glitch being possible in Season 3.

Although he was in a late-game situation when the comment came through, the streamer tried it for himself in the following match, when there were fewer opponents around to hear his shots.

To his surprise, the simple reload trick worked with ease and he then explained that it was broken, adding, "Yeah it works, that sh** is broken, I'm doing that all day. I'm never reloading."

Despite Tfue finding it to be quite overpowered, his teammates, who both play on a controller, shared that the exploit might not work as well for them and other console players, highlighting the amount of time it takes to drop and pick up a weapon mid-fight.

Tfue followed up by claiming it was quite easy to pull off with the help of a mouse and keyboard and that PC players could have a slight advantage when utilizing this glitch in Fortnite.

It is still unclear whether Epic Games intended to add this feature, however, it is likely that it could be patched in one of the future updates.