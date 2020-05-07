Tfue slams "immature" Fortnite community for stream sniping

Popular Twitch streamer and Fortnite pro Turner 'Tfue' Tenney has lashed out at the game's "immature" community, arguing it leads to stream-sniping.

Despite being the most popular Fortnite Twitch streamer in the world, Tfue has been known to regularly criticize the game for its shortcomings, even leading to friction with other content creators, like Ninja.

One of the game's more frustrating aspects he has been most vocal about is stream-sniping, when in-game opponents target a streamer, using their broadcast to hunt them down and pinpoint their location.

"Loser-ass b*tches? Yeah dude," he said, during his May 6 live stream. "The Fortnite community is f**king garbage, it's filled with a bunch of f**king immature 12-year-old stream-sniping pieces of sh*t."

A number of the ongoing FNCS events have been shrouded in controversy. We've seen some high-profile players banned for teaming, and a number of Fortnite's biggest content creators - including Tfue - accusing others of stream-sniping them.

"They have nothing going for them in life," he finished. "So all they do is just f**king cheat." While he didn't call anyone out in particular, it's hard to imagine Tfue's words were not in some way related to the recent ban of FaZe Clan's Dubs, who received a 30-day ban for cheating in the Solos Cash Cup. He has since defended himself and reiterated his innocence.

Fortnite has a number of its most prominent players under the age of 18, such as Kyle 'Bugha' Giersdorf, the Fortnite World Cup winner, was just 16 years old when he won $3 million. This often means the community around the game can be viewed as "childish," although it remains one of the world's most popular games regardless of age group.

While many celebrate how impactful young people are in the world of Fortnite, Tfue clearly believes it has led to a number of issues in Epic Games' community.