Tfue and SypherPK call for Fortnite visual changes to combat aim assist

Fortnite stars Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney and Ali 'SypherPK' Hassan have called on Epic Games to make a change to some visual effects in the battle royale that are giving the upper-hand to controller players with aim assist.

For a few months now, Fortnite players have been ramping up their debate over controller players taking on keyboard and mouse users. Many had made the switch to a controller just to show off the almost aimbot-like aim assist that they could have.

While Epic have made changes to aim assist, some annoyances have still remained for keyboard and mouse users, especially when it comes to controller players being able to track opponents through walls. Though, as Tfue and SypherPK have pointed out, there could be an even bigger issue at hand.

Advertisement

During recent streams, the pair of Fortnite stars had been discussing how the visual effects with explosions and buildings breaking could blind players and, in turn, give a keyboard and mouse user a major disadvantage.

Read More: FaZe Dubs accused of cheating in Fortnite Solo Cash Cup

As they pointed out, controller players can easily track their opponents through the smoke or fire of a wall or building breaking apart. “This s**t needs to be fixed,” said Tfue. “I don’t give a f**k how good you are, in this situation that I was in, you’re gonna lose like 99% of the time.”

Tfue also added: “If you cannot see your opponent, you should not be able to aim or track your opponent.”

Timestamp of 1:30 for mobile viewers

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y7TZNNrPPbE

Advertisement

Sypher’s complaints, however, even took things a step further as he wasn’t reviewing his own footage, but another professional player. He pointed out that, at one point, the visual effect was so bad that the other player on the screen was actually invisible.

“This dude was completely invisible, and this wasn’t a rocket explosion, this was just the build breaking,” noted the Luminosity Gaming member. “It’s a bit crazy, they’ve got to clean that up for sure.”

Advertisement

While Epic can’t fix every little issue with Fortnite, these visual problems coupled with controller players being able to track their opponents regardless of how blind they may be, seems like something they’ll have to address soon.

Whether the developers do so anytime soon, however, is a different story altogether, so we’ll just have to wait and see what they’ve got up their sleeve.