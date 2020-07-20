Teeq and STRETCH win $1.75m Fortnite DreamHack Open – final placements

A number of rising Fortnite pros managed to outshine some recognizable names in the $1.75 million DreamHack Open finals. Here are the final placements for Europe and North America East.

As the majority of esports events have transitioned to online, Fortnite has continued to host weekly Cash Cups and other events. Though, DreamHack stepped in to host their first-ever online Fortnite event with $1.75 million on the line.

Instead of players competing in on melting pot, the event was split between Europe and North America East. However, some competitors did manage to have a good enough connection to compete in the other event.

While fans might have had their eyes on pros like Bugha, Benjyfishy, MrSavage, Bizzle, and Mongraal, the glory actually went elsewhere. So, here’s how they all got on.

European DreamHack Open final standings

In Europe, Polish star teeq managed to hold off 100 Thieves’ Mr Savage and Grizi Esports’ Snyzy to come out on top – finishing with 373 points from eight games, including a win and 15 eliminations.

His slender lead at the top, which finished at five points, could have been in danger had Mr Savage finished slightly better in his final game. The 100 Thieves star could only manage to finish ninth, confirming his runner-up spot overall.

Apart from the top three, Benjyfishy managed to finish sixth overall and FaZe Mongraal was in 46th, taking home $5,400 and $800 respectively.

Advertisement

NA East DreamHack Open final standings

As for NA East, Team Liquid’s STRETCH bagged the $10,000 top prize after finishing with a total of 446 points. He was a lot more comfortable at the top than his European counterpart, finishing 54 points above second-placed FaZe Dubs.

Fortnite World Cup Champion Bugha, who is usually tipped to be one of the favorites, could only manage a 25th place finish – scoring $800 for his effort.

Benjyfishy, Snyzy, and Mongraal all managed to compete in the NA East event despite being in Europe.

Advertisement

Snyzy managed to have the best finish of the lot, coming in sixth overall and taking home an extra $3,400. Benjyfishy and Mongraal, however, only won an extra $800 and $250 respectively.

They are unlikely to hop the pond next time out as North America West players will get their moment in the spot. Who will come out on top there? We’ll just have to wait and see.